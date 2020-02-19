XFL odds, selections and predictions Week 3: Houston Roughnecks, DC Defenders continue to dominate

%MINIFYHTML66cf25d755542a8ef719f98ff418f10b11% %MINIFYHTML66cf25d755542a8ef719f98ff418f10b12%

After spending a modest 2-2 in Week 1, I went 4-0 with my XFL picks in Week 2, as they won the Roughnecks, Renegades, Dragons and Defenders.

As a result, Defenders and Roughnecks move 2-0 with BattleHawks, Guardians, Dragons and Renegades, all with 1-1. The vipers and wildcats have a bad start, starting the season of 10 games 0-2. Since 2017 in the NFL (which has 16 games), 98 teams have started 0-2 and only 12 of those teams finished in the playoffs. I have to imagine that with less games it will be even harder for these teams to return.

That will be especially the case if they start 0-3, and unfortunately for those teams 0-2, each one will face teams 2-0 in Week 3. They will have the benefit of playing at home, but the advantage of playing at home alone I can take you so far.

So let's analyze the four clashes this week and make our predictions. Now I am 6-2 in the season.

XFL odds, selections and predictions for week 3

Houston Roughnecks in Tampa Bay Vipers

Spread: Roughnecks -6.5 (-115), Vipers +6.5 (-105)

Roughnecks have the highest number of touchdowns scored (9) while Vipers have the least amount of touchdowns scored (1). On paper, this should be an easy victory for Houston, one of the two undefeated teams in the XFL. Houston has been strong, especially in the offensive under the command of QB P.J. Walker, who is second in the league in aerial yards (493). Walker is one of XFL's first favorite MVPs with his seven pass scores in two games.

The Vipers have been quite the opposite, without touchdowns scored on the offense. His only touchdown of the season came in a pick-six. After starting QB Aaron Murray was inactive, the Vipers played two quarterbacks in Week 2 with Taylor Cornelius and Quinton Flowers. They combined to throw 19 of 34 for 172 yards, without touchdowns and three interceptions. Murray may return for week 3, but he didn't look too impressive in week 1.

This game almost seems too easy to predict, as it seems very unlikely that the worst team (statistically) in the XFL can take down one of the best. The difference in offenses is too much to overcome in Tampa Bay.

Prediction: Roughnecks 34, Vipers 12

Dallas Renegades in Seattle Dragons

Spread: Forsaken -5 (-107), Dragons +5 (-113)

This is an interesting confrontation between teams that each started 0-1, but they were able to win in Week 2. The Forsaken were without Landry Jones in the first week, but were grateful to have him back in Week 2. Jones became the XFL's first quarterback to exceed 300 yards in a single game, finishing 28 of 40 for 305 yards with a touchdown. Runner Cameron Artis-Payne also played an important role in the victory, running 14 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dragons, however, barely escaped with a victory in Week 2 with an ugly 17-9 victory over Tampa Bay. Seattle QB Brandon Silvers finished 7 of 18 for 91 yards in that game, with 68 of those yards on a touchdown play of broken coverage. The only other score for Seattle was a 1-yard return interception for a touchdown. Seattle played badly in Week 1 also with three turnovers in attack and a blocked clearance.

Through two games, Seattle has been very careless in the offense, but still managed to play close in both competitions. I expected similar performance this week, but I have the Forsaken coming to the head. Landry Jones will find his rhythm in his second outing, and Artis-Payne will help close the game.

Prediction: Forsaken 25, Dragons 15

New York Guardians in St. Louis BattleHawks

Spread: Guardians +9.5 (-105), BattleHawks -9.5 (-115)

This is the biggest diffusion of the XFL season, and it's something surprising to me. The Guardians looked horrible in Week 2, but played well in Week 1, especially on the defensive side of the ball. However, in Week 2, the Guardians became the first XFL team to be excluded when quarterback Matt McGloin was sent to the bench in the last quarter. McGloin finished 8 of 19 for 44 yards with no scores and two interceptions.

I expect a better performance of the Guardians in Week 2, but it will be a difficult confrontation against the BattleHawks. Not only is it a talented list, but St. Louis will play its first home game of the XFL season this week. St. Louis has a loyal fan base, and fans are ready to cheer on football again after the Rams left.

But only from a football perspective, the BattleHawks have been impressive in two games. The quarterback Jordan Ta & # 39; amu is second in the league in passes (493) and third in the league in trouble (109). And St. Louis lost a closed game of 28-24 to finish Week 2. Look for the BattleHawks to trust Ta & # 39; amu and his hurried attack on the road to a victory over New York.

Prediction: BattleHawks 28, Guardians 16

Defenders of D.C. in L.A. wildcats

Spread: Defenders -8 (-115), Wild Cats +8 (-105)

The Defenders looked good in Week 1, they looked dominant in Week 2. DC hit New York 27-0 in the first bleached in the history of the XFL. The Defenders played well in all areas with a suffocating defense and a powerful offensive. Quarterback Cardale Jones leads the league in aerial yards with 511 in two games. Two Defenders receivers – Rashad Ross (147) and Eli Rogers (122) – are each among the top five to receive in the league.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats have fought, falling to 0-2 when the eight touchdowns that have allowed to lead the league. Los Angeles looked better in Week 2 with the return of quarterback Josh Johnson, but that defense will be a problem. Especially with how dominant the Defenders have been.

This will be the first Defenders road game of the season, but it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which the Wildcats achieve surprise. D.C. It just looks great on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Defenders 32, Wild Cats 25