Working to reduce the risks of forest fires has economic benefits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. According to the researchers, projects to reduce the risk of forest fires and protect water sources in the western US. UU. They have created jobs and infused more money in local economies, and were funded by a partnership between governments and businesses that has become a model in other countries.

A team from the US Geological Survey. UU. He reviewed the work being done in several counties along the border between New Mexico and Colorado that make up the basin of one of the longest rivers in North America, the Rio Grande.

The review shows how public-private partnerships could become a critical component to safeguard land and benefit the economy amid the threat of federal funding cuts and the worsening of forest fires caused by climate change.

The study focused on 2018, when the association, called the Rio Grande Water Fund, distributed $ 855,000 to contractors in the region. The expenditure supported an estimated 22 jobs, ranging from logging to research, environmental consulting and fence removal. That translated into more than $ 1 million in labor income and $ 1.9 million in benefits for the regional economy.

According to the findings, expenditures in the area supported approximately 15 jobs and more than $ 1.1 million in economic production for the 13 counties in the upper Rio Grande basin.

In total, The Nature Conservancy, which launched the association, estimates that the work has had an economic impact of approximately $ 18 million in five years.

“We have always known that the water fund created jobs to do the job. Now, we know the true economic impact, ”said Steve Bassett, head of planning and data analysis for the defense group.

The organization and others have been pushing for land managers to consider more restoration work at landscape level as coverage against climate change. In New Mexico, Colorado and other parts of the American West, officials constantly warn that warmer and drier conditions are ingredients for more intense fires and that such fires can cause more damage by damaging the soil and clogging the basins with ashes, sediments and debris.

The US Land Administration Office UU. He announced last week his plans to build and maintain up to 11,000 miles (17,703 kilometers) of fuel leaks strategically located in several western states to control forest fires in almost 350,000 square miles (906,500 square kilometers).

The work will include manual, mechanical and chemical treatments, including prescribed fires and selective grazing. It occurs after the agency set a record last year for the amount of square miles – 1,322 (3,424 square kilometers) – treated to reduce the risk of forest fires.

The US Forest Service UU. It has also been catching up, but that could be more challenging as the budget proposed by the Trump administration for the next fiscal year requires cutting funds for some research and reducing spending for certain forest restoration initiatives.

That could mean that associations such as the Rio Grande Water Fund will be more frequent. The Nature Conservancy officials say it is serving as a model for other communities in the western US. UU. And some in India and South Africa.

The defense group began the initiative in 2014 to restore large areas of land as a way to protect and strengthen the decrease of water resources in the region.

More than 80 local, state and tribal partners have since signed, contributing $ 5 million in private investments and leveraging nearly $ 50 million in public funds. More than 219 square miles (566 square kilometers) have been treated with thinning, prescribed burns and managed natural fires, and another 515 square miles (1,335 square kilometers) are in the planning process.

Investors in New Mexico range from municipal water utilities and federal agencies to banks and breweries.

Brent Racher, owner of Restoration Solutions LLC, said his team of four people has achieved constant work through projects funded by the Rio Grande Water Fund. His company is located in a small community near the edge of the Cibola National Forest in downtown New Mexico.

"I have been able to invest in more equipment and plan for the future," he said. "Employee stability reaches the social fabric of our community."