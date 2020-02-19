Women do science: Ecuador's hidden treasure | Environment

%MINIFYHTMLefd474b9bd1290680fa26eb8bfb78e5011% %MINIFYHTMLefd474b9bd1290680fa26eb8bfb78e5012%

Primatologist Citlalli Morelos-Juarez arrived in the Esmeraldas jungle, which is rapidly disappearing in Ecuador, to study and help save the spider monkey in danger of extinction.

To carry out his research, he must go beyond the normal role of a scientist to become director of a nature reserve, landowner, farmer, economist and politician.

%MINIFYHTMLefd474b9bd1290680fa26eb8bfb78e5013% %MINIFYHTMLefd474b9bd1290680fa26eb8bfb78e5014%

The key to its success was to establish a parabiologist program that trains local women to learn about sustainability for the benefit of their communities and the delicate jungle ecosystem.

%MINIFYHTMLefd474b9bd1290680fa26eb8bfb78e5015% %MINIFYHTMLefd474b9bd1290680fa26eb8bfb78e5016%

Ecuador's hidden treasure follow Morelos-Juárez and her team while navigating a field dominated by men, support other women and work to protect an endangered species.

Source: Al Jazeera