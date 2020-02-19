Woman plays the violin in the middle of brain surgery

With her eyes closed, Dagmar Turner ran through scales while doctors snuggled behind her to peer inside her open brain.

A violinist who learned of her tumor after a seizure in a symphony, Turner was eager to lose the motor key to her music. The neurosurgeon knew that he had to cut the bad tissue with maximum precision.

So he made Turner play from his London hospital bed while the staff operated.

The remarkable scene was a testament to the success of a once contentious procedure that is now adopted in hospitals around the world. Surgeons who work near parts of the brain that control important functions, such as speech or movement, keep patients awake to better determine where the tumor gives way to something vital.

King’s College Hospital, which treated Turner, often gives people language tests during such surgeries, said Keyoumars Ashkan, the neurosurgeon who oversaw Turner’s delicate operation. But last month's procedure marked the first time he presided over a private serenade.

"Twenty years ago, the priority would have been to preserve the basic movement in a patient," Ashkan told the Sunday Times. "We would not have dreamed of being able to protect the finest, most delicate, most absolute and critical executive aspect of the movement necessary in a violinist."

Turner learned in 2013 that he had a slow-growing tumor in the right frontal lobe of his brain, according to the hospital. That meant he wasn't far from the fabric that gives his left hand such fine control over the notes of his violin.

The 53-year-old patient initially resorted to radiation therapy, the hospital said. But the tumor continued to grow and, by the fall, they told him he would need surgery.

Doctors were relieved to learn that Turner was right-handed, the patient said in an interview with ITV News. He was told that because the tumor was on the right side of his brain, it would affect the movements only on his left side.

But Turner needed both hands for the violin.

"I'm like … wait, guys," Turner told ITV News.

The instrument was more than a hobby for the former management consultant who plays with the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra. It was a passion, one he had cultivated since he was 10 years old.

"The idea of ​​losing my ability to play was heartbreaking," Turner said in a statement published by King’s College Hospital.

In Ashkar, who plays the piano and has a degree in music, he found a neurosurgeon who understood his concerns. The medical team prepared for a complicated operation, mapping parts of Turner's brain involved in his music, as well as his language skills.

Turner underwent general anesthesia while the skull was opened. But I was fully awake for tumor excision, playing Gershwin, Mahler and more.

"Fantastic," says a masked member of medical teams in images of the surgery.

It was certainly a show, but not unprecedented. In 2018, a woman played her flute in Texas while undergoing "deep brain stimulation,quot; aimed at stopping involuntary tremors. Later that year, a jazz musician made headlines for playing his guitar during the removal of a brain tumor in South Africa.

The phenomenon goes beyond brain surgery: several years ago, the Telegraph reported how, with the help of local anesthesia and hypnosis, a French woman made her way through the removal of a throat tumor.

The seemingly bold step of keeping someone awake for brain surgery goes back to decades of pioneering epilepsy treatments. Still, British neurosurgeon Henry Marsh called the technique "very controversial,quot; in 2004, when a BBC documentary related his work on a patient with a life-threatening brain tumor.

Talking to his patient in the middle of the operation would help him eliminate growth without affecting the man's speech and even his personality, he told the Guardian at that time.

"I have a fairly aggressive approach in trying to remove as much tumor as possible," Marsh told the media. "I have to make a decision about what to recommend to patients, without having clear evidence to guide me."

Now, their methods are not only accepted but standard when speech skills are at stake, medical professionals say. Continuous patient feedback, whether that means answering simple questions, lifting a finger or even playing an instrument, helps doctors determine exactly where crucial neuronal activity develops and stop just before that.

Turner was able to go home three days after his surgery, King’s College Hospital said. It is being monitored, but has already played the violin again and manages a tight schedule of television interviews. Turner told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he was too busy to speak.

The only reported inconvenience of the four-hour procedure: Ashkan told British media that Turner's bow almost hit him in the head.