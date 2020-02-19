WMU partners with United Airlines to train and hire pilots – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLbcf53d4200a82d765c20eb0f29ed770411% %MINIFYHTMLbcf53d4200a82d765c20eb0f29ed770412%
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Western Michigan University is preparing to be a leading place for pilots in training thanks to a new partnership.
It is part of a program known as "Aviate,quot; in association with United Airlines.
University officials say it will reduce the time it takes for students to find work in half.
They expect me to bring more aspiring pilots in the area.
