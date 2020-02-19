Windows crashed at Neiman Marcus on Magnificent Mile – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML56b12a9eefda3bd7d7daa0614284403f11% %MINIFYHTML56b12a9eefda3bd7d7daa0614284403f12%
CHICAGO (Up News Info) – The windows broke in the Nieman Marcus store on the Magnificent Mile on Wednesday morning.
Chicago police said it is unknown at this time if any item was stolen.
No one is in custody and the police are investigating.
This is a developing story.