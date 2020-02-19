Windows crashed at Neiman Marcus on Magnificent Mile – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – The windows broke in the Nieman Marcus store on the Magnificent Mile on Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said it is unknown at this time if any item was stolen.

%MINIFYHTML56b12a9eefda3bd7d7daa0614284403f13% %MINIFYHTML56b12a9eefda3bd7d7daa0614284403f14%

No one is in custody and the police are investigating.

%MINIFYHTML56b12a9eefda3bd7d7daa0614284403f15% %MINIFYHTML56b12a9eefda3bd7d7daa0614284403f16%

This is a developing story.