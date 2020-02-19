Willie Mullins forms the Champion Chase plan in Cheltenham | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML9769dc6929c646db9b7975f0482dcf9511% %MINIFYHTML9769dc6929c646db9b7975f0482dcf9512%





Chacun Pour Soi mounted by Paul Townend (left)

%MINIFYHTML9769dc6929c646db9b7975f0482dcf9513% %MINIFYHTML9769dc6929c646db9b7975f0482dcf9514%

Willie Mullins is ready to deploy two of his great weapons in an attempt to win the Queen Mother Champion Betway Chase for the first time, and veteran Un De Sceaux will join Chacun Pour Soi.

%MINIFYHTML9769dc6929c646db9b7975f0482dcf9515% %MINIFYHTML9769dc6929c646db9b7975f0482dcf9516%

Despite having been crowned champion coach in Ireland 13 times and leading the table at the Cheltenham Festival six times, he has never won the two-mile chase.

However, having won his first Gold Cup last year with Al Boum Photo, Mullins has a very strong hand in a race that could be one of the best moments of the week, with Altior and Defi Du Seuil also due to the alignment.

"I really want to go to Champion Chase with Un De Sceaux. I don't know if I should go to Ryanair, but Champion Chase looks at the plan right now," Mullins said.

"I think we were wrong about Ryanair tactics last year. If we run in Champion Chase, we will let him run his usual career in advance."

"He still retains a great capacity at his age. I would love to see a lot of rain for him. I think it will be crucial."

"I think part of the plan could be Patrick (Mullins) riding it. It is probably his last hurray in Cheltenham."

Chacun Pour Soi is the new boy on the block in the two-mile scene and after a surprise defeat at Christmas, he beat blockmate Min at the Dublin Racing Festival.

"I needed the race at Christmas and it was fine on the last day. I think it's getting better all the time," Mullins said.

"I'm not worried about Cheltenham for him. He seems to drive any pace and has won on different tracks. For him to assume what he took in Punchestown last season and doing what he did was fantastic."

"We just need to take him there in good shape. The Queen Mother Chase Champion is a spectacular race. Everyone likes to cancel another achievement and it would be great to have him in the CV."

After that reversal in Leopardstown, Min is likely to get back on the trip.

"I imagine we will try to keep him separate from him and Chacun Pour Soi and execute Min in the Ryanair," Mullins said.

"I don't think he jumped as well as he needed in Leopardstown on the last day, but he still ran a good race and I don't think the longest trip is a problem for him: he has won more than two and a half years before."

"I imagine that Duc Des Genievres will also run in the Ryanair."

Cash Back was discarded in the Irish Arkle by Henry Bromhead's Notebook and Mullins wants soft ground for his attempt to change the tables.

"He bets on the Arkle. It reminds me of Un De Sceaux, he has the same career and training style," Mullins said.

"He likes to run and jump and if we get soft or heavy in the description for him, I will be very happy."

"Melon will go for Marsh. He showed us the last day he wants a trip. While his jump is good, it's not sharp enough for the Arkle."

"He has good form in the Festival without winning: he has been second in the Supreme and in two obstacle Champions. Maybe we have been running him on the wrong trip."

While most rookie hunters have multiple options, there is only one for Carefully selected.

"We've been targeting the National Game Hunt from a long way," said Mullins.

"Gallop and jump and, although it doesn't seem fast, it has more speed than it seems.

"When you look at it, you would think it is an intruder: he is not the most handsome brute of the place, but he is a good horse."

It is likely that the terrain conditions dictate whether Easy Game runs in Marsh Novices & # 39; Chase or RSA, while Mullins is in favor of the last event for Allaho.

He said: "I was talking to Cheveley Park the other day and the RSA is the likely race for him. He has little experience, but he gallops and jumps."

"We will see how it works between now and then. I could go back for Marsh, but right now I am aiming at RSA."