Will Salman Khan announce another movie sooner?

The latest reports suggest that after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan has another movie ad to come. While Salman Khan's latest ads regarding his films: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have excited their fans, there seems to be more to add to this emotion. Judging by the latest reports, Salman is ready to announce another movie at the end of the month.

While Salman has about seven days of shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he is apparently under a lot of pressure. Since Dabangg 3 did not work as well, as expected from this franchise, the distributors of the film were not very happy. According to reports, Salman wants to make peace with an announcement that guarantees that Radhe … is shot to the satisfaction of the director. Reports abound that the new announcement could even be for a new film with Sooraj Barjatya for which he has given his approval.

Salman Khan will be meeting his Bharat co-star, Disha Patani, on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be directed by Prabhudheva. The film will also star in Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. While Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will star in Pooja Hegde with Salman.

We cannot wait to hear what will come after Salman Khan's lair.