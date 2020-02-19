Will Chunky Panday play the father of his daughter Ananya Panday on the big screen?

Just after his great victory at the Filmfare Awards for winning the Best Debut Award (Female) for Student of the Year 2, another good news arrives for Ananya Panday. He will see his father and actor, Chunky Panday, playing Ananya's father on the big screen.

According to the latest reports, Karan Johar plans to play Chunky Panday as the father of his daughter, Ananya, in an upcoming movie. Given their adorable chemistry of father and daughter in real life, it would be a pleasure to see them also on the big screen.

Speaking about Ananya bringing home the black lady, Chunky had previously expressed that he was very happy, since it is the first Filmfare prize won in the family, even though Chunky was in the profession for the past 34 years. However, he said he has been nominated four times but never won a prize. Chunky also shared that Ananya is more dedicated to his trade than he is, and that he learns quickly.

We are sure that Chunky is a proud and euphoric father of working with his affectionate daughter on the big screen.