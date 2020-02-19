Wilder vs. Fury 2: Odds for the & # 39; Prince & # 39; Charles Martin | Boxing News





Charles Martin is in action on the Wilder vs. Fury card

The backpack that carried him around the world is pushed to the bottom of the closet, the hip-hop alter ego is a source of mild shame and the gunshot wound has healed.

The & # 39; Prince & # 39; Charles Martin talks about a good game, he has always done it, and recently told him Sky sports: "I was delirious for a while, but I have come back to reality." But will it be enough?

Martin fights Gerald Washington on Saturday, on the card of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, in what could be the last chance for the former heavyweight world champion to return to relevance.

Martin can push himself back to title containment

He fails, as he has done once since his high-profile defeat against Anthony Joshua, and Martin's legacy will be condemned as the "Prince,quot; who delivered his crown too easily in London four long years ago.

But there are genuine reasons to continue believing in Martin, who won four discreet fights and lost to Adam Kownacki from his only title defense against Joshua, who condemned him to become the second shortest reigning champion in history.

The man with a tattoo of a black sheep no longer has "enemies,quot; that take off the payday he received to fight Joshua, or a bullet stuck in his arm that reminds him of the darkest days.

Martin has always been a deeply spiritual figure: his infamous mantra "Way for the Earth as a God,quot; comes from an innate self-belief that has not yet manifested within the boxing ring. The people around him claim that Martin is a world winner if he could clarify his opinion.

Finally, it seems that it may be happening.

"Everything is mental, I went through many things and I went crazy," he said Sky sports at the end of 2019.

"You become a king overnight. From a pawn to a king. Life changes, you know?

"You must be strong in this world. Get to know each other, walk with confidence, be your own man. When I wake up and look in the mirror, I am my own strength. That has always been there, man."

Martin became the IBF champion when Vyacheslav Glazkov injured his knee

& # 39; Prince & # 39; Charles dressed regally for his only title defense

Martin is 33 years old now, a rich man after his fight with Joshua, which initially caused problems, but now he has allowed him to return to boxing on his terms.

"It's not a job for me. I'm learning again. I lost love for a while but now I'm back. I got too comfortable, and you should never be too comfortable."

His manager Mike Borao insisted: "He is not motivated by money or fame, just by legacy. The most important thing is that he knows that Joshua challenged a Charles Martin who was not close to the best version of himself. He wants to execute that fight and prove that it was a coincidence, not very different from how Joshua was destroyed by Andy Ruiz Jr and then he did things well in the rematch. "

Getting shot was shocked, but Martin rediscovered his love in a new home, Legendz Gym in California, where Andy Ruiz Jr was training (or was supposed to be training) to rematch Joshua. He insists that Ruiz Jr's story of the helpless inspired him, but, after the rapid fall of Mexico's first heavyweight world champion, Martin could do well to set his sights on an example to follow.

So why did that two-round nightmare happen against Joshua? Partly because of some activity that the boxers refrain from, well, Martin gave in to temptation the night before the fight, he said. In addition, he had a combat injury, he said.

Such naive mistakes in their preparation should be a thing of the past for left-handed 6-foot, 5-inch Martin when he approaches the fight this weekend, an opportunity for a victory that raises morale against a former Deontay Wilder challenger.

Martin has sworn revenge on Joshua

Wilder, Jarrell Miller and Adam Kownacki have arrested Gerald Washington, a former US Navy veterinarian who is now 37 years old.

But he sees vulnerability in Martin and told him Sky sports about him: "He is very talented, a former world champion, very hard and of great will. I hope to compete with him. I think that if I do my job well, without forcing anything, unemployment will occur naturally.

"Having this fight in the best of the cards with the eyes of the world watching, this is a great opportunity for me to do my thing."

But Martin really must pass this test if any remaining hope of returning to the image of the world title can be saved in Sin City.

"The fight is an IBF eliminator, so winning is of the utmost importance," said manager Borao. "The main event for Wilder vs. Fury is a great platform and it is important that Charles perform an impressive performance to get a chance for the title sooner rather than later. One more step to regain his title."