Wilder vs. Fury 2: Dillian Whyte & # 39; should be next & # 39; for the winner, says Bob Arum | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML5fcde38e2964cc2dc707d86037e147fe11% %MINIFYHTML5fcde38e2964cc2dc707d86037e147fe12%

"Whyte, if he continues to fight and win, it should be next after the trilogy occurs. That would be appropriate."





%MINIFYHTML5fcde38e2964cc2dc707d86037e147fe13% %MINIFYHTML5fcde38e2964cc2dc707d86037e147fe14%











1:04



Tyson Fury exclusive interview

Tyson Fury exclusive interview

%MINIFYHTML5fcde38e2964cc2dc707d86037e147fe15% %MINIFYHTML5fcde38e2964cc2dc707d86037e147fe16%

Dillian Whyte will receive his long-awaited opportunity for the world title against the winner of the expected trilogy of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, according to promoter Bob Arum.

Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against Fury on Saturday, 14 months after fighting for a draw, and there is a clause for a third fight between them before the end of 2020.

Whyte, who first became the top ranked WBC contender in November 2017, will become a mandatory challenger in February 2021 and Fury's promoter has now offered him hope.

Dillian Whyte demands his first fight for the world title

"Whyte is a good fighter. He will be shot," said Arum, who guides Fury's career in the United States. Sky sports news.

"Whyte, if he continues to fight and win, it should be next after the trilogy occurs. That would be appropriate."

"Everyone knows there is a three-fight deal and the loser can disconnect. But Whyte should be next."

Anthony Joshua is expected to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev in June and hopes to tempt the winner of Wilder and Fury in a high-risk meeting to crown an undisputed champion.

Whyte, asked why he has never fought for a world title, said Sky sports news: "Ask (the WBC president) Mauricio Sulaiman. Tweet every day until he gives a realistic answer. So far his answers have not been acceptable.

"Not only have I been the number 1 contender for so long, but I have continued to fight the top 10 contenders."

"Loyalty is a euphemism! I have won all the WBC belts for which I have been eligible."

Fury in the big arrivals on Tuesday night

Wilder arrives in style in Las Vegas

Whyte's ambitions are expected to be endangered against Alexander Povetkin in April or May.

"Only Joshua and Klitschko have defeated him, two of the best heavyweights of the last 10 years," Whyte said of his likely next opponent.

"I need to be right because I don't want to go through all this and then lose my position in the CMB."

"Wilder would like nothing more than me to lose this fight!"

1:33 Deontay Wilder exclusive interview Deontay Wilder exclusive interview

0:32 Joshua says he tips Fury to beat Wilder Joshua says he tips Fury to beat Wilder

Live Boxing: Gold Contract Live

Whyte said about Wilder's knockout threat: "Any big man can hit if you stand there, with your chin up and your watch, you're going to pass.

"I can hit, I can box, and I'm not afraid of him. I'm not afraid of him."

"Everyone believes in this hype. Although I don't see it as normal people see it. I see it as a normal guy. The person who tries to broadcast is not that kind of person."

When asked about Wilder vs. Fury on Saturday, Whyte said: "Fury is in better shape mentally and physically, but that does not guarantee me a fight. He said he would fight me, then said he would fight Derek Chisora."

"I just want to take over one of them and tear them apart. Take away years of frustrations."