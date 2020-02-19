Why are Iran's reformists likely to lose the parliamentary vote? Iran news

%MINIFYHTMLa3c3b126096f42095787f0da0f9c740c11% %MINIFYHTMLa3c3b126096f42095787f0da0f9c740c12%

Tehran, Iran – In addition to some campaign posters in the main squares of Tehran, there are few signs that parliamentary elections are held in Iran on Friday.

The key vote will determine the direction of the country as it deals with an increasingly serious economic crisis and a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign from the United States, but there is little interest in voting among eligible voters in Tehran.

In a cafe near San & # 39; at the capital's square, Mohamed Tauwsi said he did not plan to participate in Friday's poll, due to disappointment with politicians who voted four years ago.

"I voted for the moderates and pro reformists in 2016 hoping they would do something," said the 40-year-old statistician professor, referring to the political faction allied to President Hassan Rouhani in the 290-member parliament.

"I thought they would improve the country's economy, give us social freedom and improve our global position, but they haven't done anything," he said, warming his hands around a cup of hot tea.

Mohamed Tauwsi, a 40-year statistics professor at the University of Azad, says he was disappointed that the moderate and pro-reform bloc did not bring the change they had promised. (Arwa Ibrahim / Al Jazeera)

It was a different mood last time. Voters in Iran gave the reformist bloc an unexpected parliamentary majority following a historic agreement negotiated between Tehran and the world powers that offered the country relief from global sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

The block, which also promised greater freedoms and commitment to the world, won about 126 seats and took all 30 seats in Tehran.

But the political current seems to have changed in the midst of a series of crises, beginning with Washington's decision in 2018 to abandon the nuclear agreement and re-impose sanctions against Tehran, even in its oil and banking sectors. Financial measures put Iran's economy in a tailspin, with inflation reaching 33.5 percent and growth that declined at least 6 percent last year.

As the crisis worsened, public anger began to grow against the Iranian government and the country's elite for perceived mismanagement and corruption, as well as for repression of dissent.

"We (young people) have no future," said Fatima Hussein, 22, who studies biology at the University of Tehran. "Even if we get degrees and study, we can't find work or make a living … The government has done nothing to help."

Habib, a 40-year-old taxi driver, who preferred to give a name, said: "What can I say? I'm struggling to survive. I can't even pay my car fees. It crushes me. As a father so I can't keep my daughters." .

Habib, a 40-year-old taxi driver, says he struggles to survive each month due to worsening economic conditions (Arwa Ibrahim / Al Jazeera)

Experts say that dissatisfaction with the history of the reformists means that the block is unlikely to retain its majority in this year's elections. It is widely expected that rival beginners, who favor government based on the ideals of the 1979 Iranian revolution and conservative Islamic values, regain control of parliament.

"The so-called reformist and pro-administrator camp is not expected to work well (in the vote)," said Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature at the University of Tehran.

"The main reason (for that) is the economy," he said. Many voters attribute a growing gap between rich and poor to the "search for overtly liberal economic policies by the current administration, which are not known for creating social and economic equality," he said, without giving further details.

One of those measures that triggered mass protests in November was an increase in fuel prices and strict fuel rationing. The plan was agreed by a new committee composed of Rouhani, the head of the judiciary Ebrahim Raisi and the President of Parliament Ali Larijani. Tens of thousands participated in protests against the measure across the country.

Amnesty International said more than 300 were killed in the subsequent repression, but Iranian authorities have dismissed the claim. According to observers, some prominent politicians in the reformist and moderate field, including Rouhani, criticized the protesters, which resulted in a greater loss of popularity.

Photos of campaign posters at Tajrish Square in Tehran, before the parliamentary elections in Iran (Arwa Ibrahim / Al Jazeera)

The accidental demolition of a Ukrainian plane on January 8, amid intense tensions over the killing of an important Iranian general by the United States days earlier, further eroded the popularity of the reformists and some accused the government of a concealment after it took officials three days to admit that he had shot down the plane.

Tauwsi, the statistics professor, cited these developments in his decision to boycott Friday's vote.

"I don't plan to vote out of respect for those who died in the plane crash and the protests," he said.

The reformist politicians contacted to obtain an answer to the accusations refused to comment.

Rouhani, however, said earlier that Iran's problems were "mainly due to pressure from the United States and its followers … And the obedient government and Islamic system should not be blamed."

The reformist camp received another blow in January when the constitutional control body of Iran, the Guardian Council, disqualified thousands of its candidates to participate in the elections. The excluded include at least 81 lawmakers, of which the majority were from the reformist camp.

Mohamed Sadeghi, a reformer who was disqualified, condemned the council's decision as an overreach of his constitutional rights.

"Their interference (in the elections) has damaged the position of the council and damaged their reputation. The parliament must reflect the voices of the people … and different opinions (should) be present in the parliament," he said.

But the council defended its decision, and spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei said: "The law says that a candidate must have a good reputation and be committed to the constitution. The fact that someone is a parliamentarian now does not necessarily mean they can come forward again. if the problems come to light. "

He added: "More than 16,000 people registered, which is a large number for 290 parliamentary seats. Naturally, their circumstances should be studied based on the legal principles that the parliament itself has ratified."

In protests over disqualifications, the reformist bloc's policy-making committee announced earlier this month that it will not present a list in Tehran and other cities. He said the various parties could announce their lists independently, after which eight reformist parties announced a joint independent list this week.

Mohammed Hashemi, a Tehran-based analyst, said the council's decision was the last nail in the coffin for reformists.

"It is highly unlikely, if not impossible, for reformists to win another vote or obtain a majority in the new parliament, given the extent of disqualification of their candidates," he said.