Who is J.B. Bickerstaff? The associate coach promoted as John Beilein separates from the Cavaliers

John Belein will leave his post as head coach of the Cavaliers, ESPN reported Tuesday night, and associate coach J.B. Bickerstaff will take over the team full time.

Beilein's tenure was short-lived with few positive aspects to carry. He rarely appeared on the same page as his players, with a film session incident in which he called the players "thugs,quot; the best known example of his professional flaws. Cleveland spent 14-40 under his watch.

Given the success of the veteran Michigan coach in the ranks of the university, he may return to the NCAA level in the near future.

The Cavaliers hope to find the stability they need so much with Bickerstaff at the helm.

Here is a look at the new full-time head coach, who has previous experience in this position with two other organizations:

Who is J.B. Bickerstaff?

Bickerstaff, son of former NBA coach Bernie Bickerstaff, played college basketball at Oregon State and Minnesota.

Bickerstaff joined the Charlotte Bobcats staff as an assistant in 2004 and spent three seasons there before moving on to assistant roles with the Timberwolves and Rockets. He was promoted to the position of interim head coach of the Rockets on November 8, 2015 after Kevin McHale was fired. Houston went 37-34 under Bickerstaff and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Warriors. While that team was seen as a disappointment, an inconsistent list with little help around James Harden was largely to blame. Dwight Howard was confused, Clint Capela had not yet emerged and inefficient veterans made the team's rotation dirty. It would be hard to blame an interim leader too much for the exit of the first round.

That offseason, Bickerstaff removed his name from the search for head coach of the Rockets and joined the Grizzlies in a role of associate head coach. On November 27, 2017, Bickerstaff was again promoted to interim head coach after the Grizzlies fired David Fizdale. Memphis had a 15-48 mark in the first season of Bickerstaff and missed the playoffs. Still, the Grizzlies promoted Bickerstaff to a full-time role for the 2018-2019 season. However, after another playoff ruling, Memphis fired him.

In three seasons as head coach (two in an interim position), Bickerstaff has compiled a record of 85-131 (winning percentage of .394).

What does J.B. have to work with? Bickerstaff?

Not much. The Cavaliers are almost the most dysfunctional team in the league at the moment, with perhaps only the worst Knicks. They have two centers that cannot shoot and are likely to be free agents in this offseason (Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson), a veteran striker discontent with losing his last productive years in a losing team (Kevin Love) and a cast of youngsters. They must still demonstrate their ability to become pillars of the franchise (Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr.).

Any sign of progress, then, would be seen as a success for Bickerstaff, and could win a high-caliber rookie in the next draft class. As long as the 2020 Cavaliers team lands in the top 10, they can keep it.