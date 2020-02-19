Whitney Houston's hologram concert tour will begin soon

While the idea of ​​a hologram tour has provoked the condemnation, and some praise, from the fans of the artists, it turns out that Whitney Houston's legacy has given the green light to a concert tour in which it will be represented by a hologram. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that eight years after his death, Whitney's concert tour will begin in the United States.

The Houston hologram tour will begin in Europe, and the United States will also be announced soon. Reportedly, the tour begins in England on February 25 and will run until April. The dates in the USA UU. They will be revealed at a later date.

Pat Houston, the singer's sister-in-law, executor of her estate and former manager, said it was the "right time,quot; for a hologram tour. The program has been created in collaboration with the company, BASE Hologram.

He added that "in the spirit of Whitney," they are making all the right decisions. Last week, several dozen members of the media received a general rehearsal pass for the Whitney Houston hologram show, where the artist's hologram is presented alongside a live band and dancers.

The set will feature some of Whitney's best songs, including "How Will I Know,quot;, "I Will Always Love You,quot; and "Saving All My Love For You,quot;. Whitney's hologram show was first thought about five years ago, and used hundreds of hours of performances, as well as the synthesis of CGI.

Marty Tudor, CEO of Base Hologram, said he and the team created the hologram using exactly the same technology that allowed Carrie Fischer to be in Star Wars posthumously. Marty added that the process was quite complicated and expensive, but it worked.

As most know, this would not be the first time a hologram concert by a dead artist is discussed. A hologram of Tupac was exhibited in Coachella in 2012, which generated some controversy but some praise.

Some fans have argued that holograms are exploiting the death of an artist, while others claim that it is simply a tribute to a legendary artist.



