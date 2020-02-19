Which of the 40 couples of 90 days of the fiance are still together?

TLC & # 39; s 90 day promised He has given viewers seven seasons of drama. Seven seasons of tears. And seven seasons of happy endings? Not so fast. Not all couples who arrive in the hall with the K-1 visa … and sometimes even those that do not last.

With 90 days The seventh season has just concluded, the two-part broadcast "The Couples Tell All,quot;, broadcast on Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17, is time to take a look at the 40 couples who have televised their courtship and see who has made it last And keep in mind that we are just talking 90 days adequate no 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90-day pledge: before 90 days, 90-day fiance: Happy forever? or 90 day fiance: Just Landed.