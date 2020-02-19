Where will Teddy Bridgewater sign? The best free agency settings, projected contract for Saints QB

%MINIFYHTMLf1e85859ab16bf656643dee2cc3e7eff11% %MINIFYHTMLf1e85859ab16bf656643dee2cc3e7eff12%

Drew Brees will return to play as Saints quarterback in 2020. That means he will not retire or enter the free NFL agency. That also means that New Orleans will not re-sign the QB Teddy Bridgewater for high-endorsement for a third season.

Bridgewater, 27, joins Philip Rivers as a quarterback who will surely arrive at the NFL free agency when the league year begins with the official signing period on March 18. Brees and Dak Prescott (probably) are out of the market, but the other QBs not signed for now include Tom Brady, Jameis Winston and Ryan Tannehill.

With the supply and demand of unusually high quarterbacks, especially when considering outliers such as Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Andy Dalton and maybe even Matthew Stafford, plus a strong 2020 QB draft class that includes Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. There are many ways for a team to avoid overpaying for a quarterback.

ESPN suggested that Bridgewater could earn up to $ 30 million a year. Although he is online to get a large base salary increase of $ 7.25 million he earned in 2019, his new deal probably has a floor of what Jacoby Brissett earned from the Colts ($ 15 million a year) with a ceiling of what Nick Foles got from the Jaguars ($ 22 million a year).

Bridgewater had a 5-0 record as a starter for the Saints when Brees lost time with a right thumb injury in 2019. But at age 27, he can't be paid for the potential of living up to his status. first round of the Vikings. 2014. The new Bridgewater adjusted high-back value places it in the range of $ 20 million per season, almost three times more than it has just won.

Since your new contract will land in the middle of the free agent QB, Bridgewater is an affordable bridge option. He was successful during his recent period in New Orleans because he was careful with the ball, completed a high percentage of his passes and relied well on defense and the running game.

Depending on their value and what they can bring to a team, these are the four best settings for Bridgewater.

1. Tennessee Titans

The Titans got a great second half from Tannehill, but they must be careful not to pay him too much, because much of his winning success came in the game action to take advantage of Derrick Henry's strong career. Bridgewater is hit too hard for deep pitches, something Tannehill has also experienced. Bridgewater is capable of being efficient with calculated deep shots and, at the same time, knowing when to control the back, closed ends and slot receivers.

Tennessee was about to win the AFC championship with its focus centered around Henry and physical defense. The team has a medium salary space (around $ 50 million) and is choosing too late at No. 29 overall in the draft to force the problem with a top rookie QB. Bridgewater can help the Titans win many more games in a similar way without breaking the bank.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When we looked at tight yards by attempt, Bridgewater (7.5) was better than Winston (7.1) last season. He also protected the ball with only two interceptions in five starts, while Winston was intercepted 30 times in his 16 games.

Coach Bruce Arians has hinted that if he had a more efficient QB game, the Bucs, with a much better overall defense under Todd Bowles, could be much better than 7-9. Tampa has many weapons to support Bridgewater and must make a great effort in the offseason to improve the number 24 racing game in the ranking. If the Bucs do not want to use the No. 14 in general to write a QB, they can use a reasonable amount of their nearly $ 90 million in capitalization space to advance with Bridgewater as a headline versus paying Winston in line with its 2015 maximum of draft status.

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts revolve more around the game of running and defending less than a year removed from Andrew Luck's retirement. Brissett played well to start last season, but vanished after a knee injury in a more mediocre production. The Colts were limited by some problems in their receiving body to the point that Brissett became a challenged caregiver.

Bridgewater does not offer the ability to run that Brissett does, but is able to push the ball across the field better. The Colts need to weigh if Bridgewater is a sufficient improvement to invest a good portion of their more than $ 85 million under the limit to take the injection. Freeing Brissett would cost them another $ 12.5 million in dead limit money, while exchanging it would cost them only $ 5.5 million.

4. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have more than $ 30 million under the available limit, but that will increase to more than $ 50 million if they decide to cut or switch to Cam Newton as expected for a savings of $ 19.1 million. The Panthers can go after Tagovailoa or Herbert in the draft, but they should independently consider a veteran bridge for Matt Rhule and Joe Brady. They can spend a little more on an experienced QB since they will be calculated with their free agent expense, focusing more on quality than quantity on reconstruction mode.

Bridgewater can rely on Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Ian Thomas for great plays while quickly removing the ball. Signing it will also allow the Panthers to focus on obtaining key pieces for their post-Luke Kuechly defense.

Don't be surprised if Bridgewater jumps to the Saints for a rival in the NFC South, but half of the AFC South also makes sense for its services.