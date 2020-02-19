What's next for the cast of Criminal Minds?

It's time to say goodbye to the BAU.
After 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes, Criminal minds He is about to broadcast his swan song, with its two-part series finale arriving on CBS on Wednesday, February 19. A successful audience for the network, the series generated two separate spin-offs (Suspicious behavior Y Beyond the borders) at its peak, as well as a South Korean adaptation and two video games. And in the process, the program became one of the most popular drama dramas in primetime, surpassed only by people like Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Law and Order, Gunsmoke Y Law and order: SVU.
The end of the two-part series, written by showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer with Penelope García, star of the series Kirsten Vangsness, they will see the united team band to capture Elus Chameleon before celebrating Rossi (Joe Mantegna) Retirement. Along the way, a brain injury will cause Matthew Gray GublerLaugh more than a few ghost visits from your past. Cue the cameos surprise!
Before we see which destinations finally fall to the current crop of behavioral profilers that work for the FBI once the program summarizes their stories, let's see what follows for the talented cast that includes OG Vangsness, Gubler and A.J. Cook, there from the first day, as well as subsequent Mantegna additions, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez Y Daniel Henney.
Joe Mantegna
After joining the BAU as SSA David Rossi in the third season, replacing an outgoing Mandy Patinkin, Joe Mantegna has served well as Criminal minds& # 39; elderly statesman. Now that the program is over, his next move remains in the air, but one thing is for sure and it is the fact that, at age 72, he has no plans to slow down. "I've made a pilot for an Amazon series, we'll see how that goes," he recently told PeopleTV CouchSurfing, referring to a drama without a title in the works of Paternity& # 39; s Jason Katims. "I may be directing a movie in the spring. At my age, most of the boys are retired. They are sitting in their backyard, drinking a beer, playing golf or something. I'm thinking, & # 39; No, no. That's not me. & # 39; "
Paget Brewster
Now that Paget BewsterSSA's second period of service Emily Prentiss has come to an end: Brewster was relieved of her duties after season seven for budgetary reasons, only to return full-time in season 12; The actress will continue to express Della Duck on Disney Channel's successful revival of Duck tales. She is also ready to express the headline Birdgirl, an upcoming Adult Swim cartoon emerged from Harvey birdman franchise where she originated the character. In addition to that, it will appear in the second season of CBS Blood and treasure as much as Ryan Murphy& # 39; s Hollywood on Netflix.
Kirsten Vangsness
After co-writing the end of the series with showrunner Erica Messer, Kirsten Vangsness He forced himself to say goodbye to Penelope Garcia and began the process of moving forward by immersing himself in a new job. As she said parade in January, "I am writing a work that I am finishing at the moment and I am going to put it in Los Angeles in about a month or so. Then I made an animated short that I sent to all the festivals. I wrote and directed an animated short film based on a short story I did. I've been writing a lot and just came back from Scotland with some works I had written. "
A.J. Cook
While A.J. CookThe dance card remains light at the time after his years of playing Jennifer "JJ,quot; Jareau in the CBS procedure since its inception, giving or taking a brief absence during the sixth season, he has gained his breath. "First of all, I need to lose my phone and my computers for a moment and just disconnect, hang out with my family and run a little through the desert and nature and reconnect," he said. parade in April 2019 when asked about plans after the show's closing. "But I'm really excited to lead a little more because that was an incredible experience and that has been a goal for a lifetime. Therefore, I'm excited to see that become a new challenge."
Matthew Gray Gubler
After playing Dr. Spencer Reid from Criminal minds debuted in 2005, Matthew Gray Gubler He has resorted to film work. It can be seen in the recent release of Netflix Horseco-star Alison Brie, and then it will be seen in pagan comedy King knight, starring as a high priest of a modern coven who confronts his past as an American prepster.
Aisha Tyler
While his time as Dr. Tara Lewis in Criminal minds may have ended Aisha TylerThe race has made everything but slow down. There is his continuing role as Lana Kane in the long-running animated FX series Goalkeeper, your accommodation duties at The CW & # 39; s Anyway Whose line is this?, a leading role in the next Disney + Monsters at workand roles in the next movies Friendship Y Bad therapy. She also continues her career as a director, directing an upcoming episode of the second season of Roswell, NM as well as the feature Vigilant.
Adam Rodriguez
After saying goodbye to Luke Alvez, a role he has played since joining Criminal minds in season 12, Adam Rodriguez He moved on with a recurring role in the next showtime Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. They will also see it in a new episode of One day at a time when the series makes its official Pop debut in March after being canceled by Netflix after three seasons
Daniel Henney
The latest addition to the BAU, Daniel HenneyMatt Simmons became a leading role in season 13 after the spin-off Criminal minds: beyond borders, for which the character was created, was canceled in 2017. He will star in the upcoming epic fantasy series of Amazon Prime Video The wheel of time, based on the Robert Jordan series of novels of the same name.
Both parts Criminal minds the end of the series airs on Wednesday, February 19 at 9 p.m. in CBS.