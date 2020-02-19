What's next for the cast of Criminal Minds?

It's time to say goodbye to the BAU.

After 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes, Criminal minds He is about to broadcast his swan song, with its two-part series finale arriving on CBS on Wednesday, February 19. A successful audience for the network, the series generated two separate spin-offs (Suspicious behavior Y Beyond the borders) at its peak, as well as a South Korean adaptation and two video games. And in the process, the program became one of the most popular drama dramas in primetime, surpassed only by people like Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Law and Order, Gunsmoke Y Law and order: SVU.

The end of the two-part series, written by showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer with Penelope García, star of the series Kirsten Vangsness, they will see the united team band to capture Elus Chameleon before celebrating Rossi (Joe Mantegna) Retirement. Along the way, a brain injury will cause Matthew Gray GublerLaugh more than a few ghost visits from your past. Cue the cameos surprise!