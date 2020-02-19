What we know about psychiatrist Keith Ablow and the raid in his office

%MINIFYHTMLdca28b90227c5eeaaa5f45841a8d65d411% %MINIFYHTMLdca28b90227c5eeaaa5f45841a8d65d412%

Dr. Keith Ablow he raided his Newburyport office On Thursday by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the latest development in a downward spiral for the famous psychiatrist.

Last May, Ablow his medical license was suspended by the Massachusetts Medical Board, which called Ablow "an immediate and serious threat to public health,quot; at that time. Ablow, 58, was also accused of having sex with three female patients, who sued him. Their cases were resolved in June 2019, according to The Boston Globe.

Little is known about this latest development: a DEA spokesman did not respond to a query from Boston.com. However, special agent Timothy Desmond, a spokesman for the DEA, told the Balloon that raiding Ablow's office was part of an "ongoing investigation,quot;, but refused to give more details about what that is or what the authorities took.

Here is a look at Ablow's career, and everything we know before the raid:

Career

Ablow's website He says he was a psychiatrist for 25 years before "developing his own innovative system of life coaching, mentoring and spiritual counseling."

Ablow, who graduated from Brown University and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, is also the author of 15 books and has published his work in national publications, such as The New York Times and the Washington Postsays the website. He has also spoken on several television programs and stations, including Good Morning America and Fox News. He collaborated there until 2017, according to the Balloon.

Ablow is based at 36 Water St. in Newburyport, according to the site.

He has given controversial opinions before, even about transgender people and about the weight of Michelle Obama.

In 2014, Ablow reportedly criticized Allow children to make decisions about their gender, according to the Huffington Post.

"I see nothing but toxicity because of the notion that a person with a female anatomy feels free to use the urinal in the children's bathroom while a child stands by his side and also uses one," he said.

On the weight of the former first lady, Ablow questioned Obama's eating habits.

“How well could I be eating? She needs to drop some, ”he said, according to reports.

Litigation

Two of the three lawsuits filed by Ablow's former patients were filed in February 2019; One was introduced in 2018, according to the Balloon. The three were resolved outside the court, the Balloon reported, and the conditions were not disclosed. A hit denied what the claims alleged in a tweet last February that seems to have been eliminated.

In each of the lawsuits, the three women said they moved from other states to be closer to Ablow in Newburyport, according to the Balloon. I would give them ketamine to treat depression, according to the costumes.

One of the women, originally from Ohio, said that before moving to Newburyport, she and Ablow would communicate several times a day, the newspaper said.

"I asked Dr. Ablow why it had such a terribly strong effect on me and he said he had nothing to fear," said the woman in the lawsuit, as reported by the Balloon. "That's when my sexual encounters with Dr. Ablow began."

Another, from New York, said in his lawsuit that Ablow would become physically violent when he saw her.

"He would have me on my knees and start beating me with his hands on my breasts, and occasionally he would say:" I own you "or,quot; You are my slave "," the Balloon reported.

Loss of license

Ablow lost his medical license on May 15, 2019, after a meeting of the Massachusetts Medical Registration Board.

"The Board alleges that Dr. Ablow participated in sexual activities and borderline violations with multiple patients, diverted controlled substances from patients, participated in disruptive behavior, including displaying and targeting a firearm multiple times in a manner that scared to an employee, and he got his license renewal fraudulently, ”the board said in a press release at the time.

Ablow obtained his license to practice in Massachusetts in February 1989, the board said. Ablow's license to practice in New York was also suspended, according to the Balloon. Hearings on his Massachusetts license were scheduled to begin last fall, and another for April 7.

Meanwhile, Ablow was reportedly advising patients in Newburyport, according to Commonwealth Magazine, who reported that this is allowed.

"Life coaches, spiritual counselors and other practitioners routinely help people overcome mood, anxiety and self-esteem problems," Ablow told the magazine in an email. "I feel fortunate that people in the United States and other nations continue to seek me to provide such help, along with help to clarify and achieve their personal and professional goals."

A malpractice lawyer argued before the publication that there should be laws that prevent it.

"I think the legislation to address this problem that allows these people to continue practicing is absolutely necessary," said Andrew Meyer Commonwealth Magazine. "Someone like this is a potentially serious danger to society and this must be remedied."

The incursion of the DEA

Ablow was not arrested during Thursday's raid, according to the Balloon. Nor has he been charged.

Federal authorities also allegedly raided the Daniel Lynch pharmacy on High Street, according to the Newburyport daily news.

Over a period of approximately six hours, beginning around 7 a.m., the authorities could be seen taking office supplies and documents from Ablow's office. Scene photos Show the authorities that they load cardboard boxes in the back of the vehicles.

In the past, Ablow allegedly prescribed some of the drugs that are under the regulation of the DEA, the Balloon said. The state noted that from 2010 to 2015, Ablow allegedly delivered 37 recipes to a woman who began working for him as an intern before becoming his official manager and executive assistant; 27 of those recipes went to Adderall. He also allegedly told him to take some pills so he could take them.

The state also alleges that Adderall and Clonazepam were prescribed to another woman who worked for him, the Balloon reported.