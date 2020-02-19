What wakes us up in the middle of the night? – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML05563fcc08168263d13c29bf36f7034311% %MINIFYHTML05563fcc08168263d13c29bf36f7034312%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – After falling asleep, do you find yourself circling in the middle of the night?

What is waking us up? And does that mean we can still rest well? Good question.

"It's actually quite normal," says Dr. Roxanne Prichard, a sleep expert at St. Thomas University. "If you measure people's sleep, as in a sleep study, they will wake up dozens of times each night and sometimes they will feel perfectly refreshed."

She says that sometimes people remember waking up, but sometimes they don't.

Several factors can make people wake up in the middle of the night, from a dog bark, to room temperature, a visit to the bathroom or stress.

"It's often normal to wake up after an episode of REM sleep," says Dr. Prichard. "In REM sleep, our brains are going very fast, we have been dreaming and it is normal to wake up and say it was strange, what was that?"

She says that people who suffer from anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder or stress are also more likely to wake up in the middle of the night. Dr. Prichard says that some of that might have to do with evolution. For example, centuries ago, people needed to be somewhat alert while they slept if there was danger nearby.

"But, the problem now is that most of our daily tensions will not kill us in the middle of the night," she says. "So, we have a false alert response to something that is not relevant."

Even while waking up several times at night, it is still possible to sleep "well."

"It depends entirely on how you feel the next day," says Dr. Prichard.

If you are dragging, you may not be sleeping well, but if it is renewed, it probably is.

If you wake up and remember it, the general rule to go back to sleep is to go to bed, relax, not watch the time or the phone and spend 20 minutes trying to go back to sleep. If you are still awake after 20 minutes, get out of bed and do something calm, soothing and boring. Dr. Prichard combines socks.

As people get older, they are more likely to wake up at night due to hormones, temperature regulation and how often they need to go to the bathroom. The most efficient age to sleep? Eight years.