What Roseanne character killed the scammers?

The Conners said goodbye to another Roseanne character, again off camera. Warning, the spoilers continue for the episode on Tuesday, February 18 of the ABC comedy.

In "Brothers, babies and breakdowns,quot;, Dan (John goodman) learned from his father, Ed (Ned Beatty), has died. He read it on the obituary page of the local newspaper. The character, who had a son with Crystal (Natalie West), was last seen in Roseanne season six. Beatty retired from acting in 2013. His last television role was an episode of Follow opposite Matthew Perry. In the cinema, his final appearance was in 2013 Baggage claim opposite Paula Patton Y Adam Brody.

In The Conners, the death of Ed Sr. coincided with the first appearance of Ed Jr., Dan's half-brother, played by Shameless star Noel Fisher. Dan has another brother, Angela, who hasn't appeared yet.