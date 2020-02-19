What is 5G? The | Start here | U.S

5G sounds promising. This new super fast Internet connection will allow us to download an HD movie in seconds. Doctors may perform remote surgeries or telesurgery, virtually without delay. And it will make autonomous cars more intelligent and safe.

But there are also suspicions that 5G will expose us to more security violations, privacy issues and even health problems.

So what exactly is 5G? And how much of emotion or fear is just hype?

