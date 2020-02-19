What I learned when I was kicked out of a youth basketball game

%MINIFYHTMLe3d0ff910db3c7c7bee388da5a8becbf11% %MINIFYHTMLe3d0ff910db3c7c7bee388da5a8becbf12%

I was expelled from a third grade travel basketball game.

You may not be able to pass that sentence without covering your ears at the sound of parents and coaches too enthusiastic that they accelerate gyms in this country every weekend. You could ask me to reevaluate my life and then regret the youth sports culture.

You can do it, but I would ask you to understand the whole story, including the lessons learned later, before making a judgment.

Yes, I was expelled from a third grade travel basketball game. And, like the lessons learned in my first year of training, I am much better coach and person for that.

So what happened?

J.R. Ford and I trained the Pickerington third grade children's basketball team. J.R. He played college football in Michigan and is our head coach. He is also good.

Like any other head coach, he can mess with the referees. On this occasion, it happened when the referees failed a ball that hit the wall under the basket and bounced in the arms of an opposing player, who made a bucket. (I don't know how the referees lost the ball by hitting the wall, but it was the kind of blatant lost call that can trigger things.)

In this case, J.R. He got a technician after an online exchange and was asked to sit for the rest of the game. I stood at that point and directed the team, not knowing what would happen later.

After a loose ball went the other way, J.R. He returned to the referees with less than two minutes left. They gave him another technique. Then I A technician was evaluated after being told that assistant coaches cannot stand up. Why it was enforced at that time, after being stopped for two quarters, I don't know. The father of one of our players was given a coach and asked to leave. How that It applies, I will never know.

You have the idea It was a complete and total group of a disaster that nobody wanted to be a part of. We left the floor with time on the clock, and there were a lot of unnecessary and ugly conversations with the referees on the floor afterwards.

I looked at my mother, who was there to cheer up her grandson, Grant, and laughed:

"That is the first time," I said sarcastically. "You must be very proud of your 40-year-old son."

And then they kicked me out of a third grade travel basketball game.

I was all but proud. It left me questioning training, youth sports and everything that can lead to toxic behavior in those gyms. So, this is what I learned after that evaluation.

Calm the situation

In situations like this, it is better for a coach to do everything in his power to deactivate a time bomb. We had that when J.R was asked to sit down, and I couldn't reach the end of the game without incident.

The reason why it happened was obvious: as soon as I stood up, I thought our team was going to beat their team for the last nine minutes and change. That was the stupid mistake No. 1 (even if we won from that moment).

It did not matter. The stupid mistake number 2 was to feed our sideline, which was annoyed by what, objectively, was an inconsistently officiated game. I was so out of place, because my high school coach literally did not allow his players to complain to the officers. You couldn't raise your hands, not even your eyebrows, after a bad decision. That was his work he said. I live for that, even watching my favorite teams.

I lost focus, plain and simple. Our side thought that the jump ball count favored the other side, and when we got one, I looked at our parents and said, "Hey, we have one. Great!

This wasn't exactly Bob Knight throwing a chair, but it was the wrong joke at the wrong time. That was the stupid mistake No. 3, and that led to the final fiasco. Cory Tucker, our other assistant coach, took the children off the court while J.R. and I took turns discussing with the referees later.

I could have shut up, let the game develop and get home. Instead, I helped keep that fuse on.

Accept the officiant

It is third grade basketball. The referees are not going to catch every trip, every sliding pivot foot or every blow to the wrist. The referees in this game were not good, but they were not the worst referees in the world. Sometimes it is better to completely ignore the referees, no matter how difficult it may be.

I called two of my best friends, both have officiated a lot of youth basketball, after the game. I was still leaving the game and brought the example of the ball waiting to get validation. Then one of them said something that is still recorded:

"As crazy as it sounds," he said. "Things like that are lost if an arbitrator is not in the right place. I've had some that were hard to believe."

Think about it. That happens in the NFL every Sunday and every night in the NBA and college basketball. There I would say take care of your language. I'm not talking about profanity, I'm talking about how you convey your message to officials.

What comes back to the referees we had: after my unfortunate joke about jumping the ball, the referee replied: "Worry about training your children."

You know what? For all the bad calls of that day, that was perfect.

Train your son and your children

My mother was not ashamed of my behavior. Believe me, I would have told myself if it were. My wife echoed those feelings and said I did nothing wrong. I called my best friend, who played college basketball because I had to deal with the consequences.

"All I did was get up, friend," I said. "The worst. Technician. Never."

Even a local director, whose son is on our team and was a basketball coach in high school for a decade, said it wasn't a big deal. After all that, I was still ashamed. Mainly for the 10 children of our team who suffered a short change that day. It was my fault, and the best thing I can do is have that and apologize.

Grant took it easy. He sent me a text message with a GIF and simply wrote: "Dad has a T." He is smart enough to ask me if J.R. He has a technician, just to start the team, "like the Hoosiers guy,quot;. That is my son, however. He is already giving advertising speeches before the game and quoting Jim Valvano. He is diferent. Well different.

I still told him that my behavior was unacceptable and that it would not happen again. I apologized to so many parents in the following practice, some of whom I wasn't sure if they would be there, given how ugly the situation was for the children. Since I started training youth basketball, I set out to treat all children as if they were mine. You should be an example to all of them.

Some of them did not know what was happening. That does not make it right.

J.R. and I had work to do, and we did it.

Survive and move forward

I train baseball with two of the other parents. One said: "Sup, coach Knight!" The other said: "You're not going to throw that chair over there, are you?"

We laughed a lot, hugged both of them and moved on. Grudges, even against officials, are silly. Knight, who has just returned to the Assembly Hall for the first time in 20 years, can attest.

We had fun the rest of the year. There was even a moment in practice when I called a foul and one of the parents said: "Come on coach!" He had climbed all the parents sitting in the stands. We laugh at that. More importantly, the children laughed about it.

The point is that this moment did not define the rest of our season. Our children improved. They played hard. We lost more games than we won, but we took one of the best teams in our group to the end in Saturday's tournament. Training youth basketball is a lot of fun when you focus on what matters most, and those are the kids.

In this case, it was necessary to be kicked out of a third grade travel basketball game to reinforce that once and for all.