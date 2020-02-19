Westminster police sergeant cleared in September shooting

A Westminster police sergeant acted inside the law in September when he shot a man who aimed a gun at him and other officers after they forced him into the man's house as part of an investigation into an illegal operation of marijuana cultivation, Dave Prosecutor of Judicial District 17 Young ruled on Monday.

Sergeant David Galbraith fired nine bullets at a wall where he believed Oscar Rubira-Diaz was crouched after seeing someone raise a gun around the wall and point it at the officers during the 5:45 am raid on September 19, according to a letter from the district attorney's office.

"I was coming around the corner and I remember instantly knowing that I don't have a shot in his body, all I have is a gun, and that's why I started punching or shooting where I thought his body was curled up against that wall, "Galbraith later told investigators, according to the letter.

Rubira-Díaz was shot in the abdomen and hand, according to the letter. He survived. His wife told police that the couple was sleeping at home at 7180 Hooker Street when they heard a commotion in the front room of the house and thought they were being robbed.

Rubira-Díaz speaks little English, his wife told the officers, and neither of them realized that the people who broke into the house were police officers. She said Rubira-Diaz took a gun from her nightstand and went to confront those she thought were intruders.

However, officers repeatedly advertised as police officers both before and after entering the house, and gave orders in English and Spanish, according to the district attorney's office. They wore police uniforms and arrived at the house in a marked SWAT vehicle, according to the letter.

There was no evidence that Rubira-Díaz ever fired his gun, according to the district attorney's office. The researchers found a "significant operation of marijuana cultivation,quot; inside the house, including several marijuana plants, according to the letter.

Galbraith was justified when he shot Rubira-Diaz, the district attorney's office said, and his actions were "reasonable and legal."