Werder Bremen faces the descent of the Bundesliga; What went wrong for the 2004 double winners? The | Soccer news

Could you relegate the usual high level Werder Bremen this season?

Hamburg had a famous watch that registered its continuous presence in the Bundesliga as the only founding member of the competition that will never be relegated. That was finally dismantled last summer after its descent from the top division the previous year. "A constant look in the rearview mirror does not help," said HSV President Bernd Hoffmann.

The following month, when Werder Bremen received Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Weserstadion on the opening day of this season, the mantle passed to the great rivals of Hamburg in the north.

That match marked the 1867th Bundesliga match for Werder Bremen. That is now more than HSV, more than Bayern Munich and, in fact, more than any other team in the country. The 2004 double winners have lost only one season in the top category.

But that could be about to change.

Six months after the opening of the season, a 3-1 loss at home, Werder Bremen is the second player to lose eight of his last 10 games. Confidence goes off, hope fades, and the fear is that it won't be easy to return if they unfold. For Christoph Bahr, local newspaper reporter, the Weser Kurier, the disappearance of the club has been a shock.

"Nobody expected the descent," says Bahr Sky sports. "The goal was Europe."

That is what makes everything so amazing. Hamburg had flirted with the fall for years, but Werder Bremen was in Europe last season and lost a comeback by just one point. Now they have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga and are also fighting in attack. Hit 3-0 by RB Leipzig over the weekend, they are five points behind the security.

so what went wrong? In retrospect, the problems began even before a ball was kicked. The sale of the experienced striker Max Kruse to Fenerbahce robbed them of a reliable scorer and deposited their money in Niclas Fullkrug, returning to the club where he had started his career, to replace him. A major injury a few weeks after the campaign soon put an end to those plans.

"Kruse was the captain and the best scorer," says Bahr. "Fullkrug should have filled the void, but he has been prone to injuries. His cruciate ligament was torn after four games."

Injuries have continued to accumulate.

"There have been an unusual number of injuries, missing up to 10 potential regulars. In part it is bad luck, but in part it is the medical department. Many injuries have occurred during the rehabilitation phase. Due to these many failures, Werder has not been able to recover.

"There have been many problems."

Where before there was trust, now there is uncertainty, where before there was harmony, now there is discord. History can be a strength, but the weight of the expectations of big clubs begins to seem like a burden. It is revealing that his home form is the worst of any team in the league, since they have lost their last five against their own fans.

In Bremen, everyone has an opinion.

Werder Bremen fans have continued to support their team this season

Frank Baumann, sports director of the club, was part of the team that won the title with Thomas Schaaf only 16 years ago. He has publicly lamented the fact that players "are not being brave enough," but criticism comes from many sources. Club legend Dieter Eilts summarized some of the concerns in a blunt newspaper column.

"The midfielders don't even ask for the ball," said Eilts. "Everyone is extremely worried about taking care of themselves first instead of helping others. This is very remarkable. There is a lack of self-confidence. Many players feel that they really don't want the ball at all. And whoever is in possession of the ball in Werder he is often the poorest pig. "

That reflects the lack of confidence that has spread like a virus since a series of four defeats in a row before winter break saw them fall in the relegation zone. If the shaken belief is understandable, the frustration in the city is that they have been allowed to walk asleep in this situation. Weaknesses are being detected late.

The continued presence of Claudio Pizarro is considered symptomatic. The return of the 41-year-old striker for a fourth period at the club was welcomed in 2018, a sentimental movement that played well with fans. Now it seems indicative of your problems.

Legendary Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro is now 41 years old

"Increasingly, it was noted that the team lacked speed," says Bahr. "The average age of the team is also too high, which has certainly contributed to the many injuries."

Attempts were made to give young coach Florian Kohfeldt some support in the January transfer window with Kevin Vogt and Davie Selke providing the much needed physique. But they have arrived to find a stripped team. "Both have played well so far, but have had little effect on the team," adds Bahr. "But the uncertainty is now too great."

Werder Bremen has scored only eight goals at home this season, the lowest total in the league, but the concern now is that even the possibilities are proving beyond them. Teen striker Josh Sargent is a willing runner who squandered in front of the goal in the first months of the season. But more recently, the strikers have been deprived of service.

"At that time, the problem was that many of these opportunities were not being exploited," Eilts argues. "These opportunities no longer exist. Werder simply does not develop enough danger in the last third and therefore does not have a clear chance of scoring."

What can they do to change things? The club is supporting Kohfeldt to change things. The former coach and assistant of the youth team took over in October 2017 and stabilized the ship before leading the team to the top half in their first full season in charge.

Florian Kohfeldt has had trouble matching last season’s results this time

"The last chance to change something now would be a change of coach," says Bahr. "However, at this time, the club administration is firmly behind Florian Kohfeldt."

Surprisingly, supporters have not turned either.

"In general, Werder fans are very loyal and patient," Bahr adds. "They keep cheering for the team, even if almost nothing has worked this season. Before the recent game against Union, hundreds of fans even lined up and cheered for the team's bus arrival. There are almost no whistles inside the stadium, but of course, All fans are very afraid of the descent.

"Fans are obviously happy that Werder has played more time in the Bundesliga than HSV. They are also quite proud of the successful times and titles the club has won."

"But now there is a particular concern that, if relegated, Werder may not return to the Bundesliga. Previously, big clubs like Kaiserslautern have declined in importance after suffering the descent. They serve as an example and a warning of what could happen ".

For Werder Bremen, time is running.