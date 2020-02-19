Wendy Williams says she wants to remarry Ger and that she already has "suitors!"

%MINIFYHTMLfddeecf3d9c6e1b827f5549a4d51f61c11% %MINIFYHTMLfddeecf3d9c6e1b827f5549a4d51f61c12%

In the last episode of her talk show, Wendy Williams admitted that, after her divorce from her husband for two decades, she would like to try marriage again! That's right, the host wants to remarry and that's not all!

Wendy told his audience that not only would he like to be a wife again but that he already has more than one "suitor."

As you know, your divorce from Kevin Hunter was finalized last month!

Meanwhile, Wendy has been dating a lot and even revealed that, at some point, he thought he would remarry this summer!

‘You can never say never! As my marriage was falling apart, I knew it in my mind and now I'm finally divorced. I want to get married again. I don't know if it will happen again, but you know, I'm dating. But not now, I want to get married again. I thought I wanted to remarry for the summer. There are qualified suitors, believe me! Here's the thing, now I want to enjoy being single, "he shared.

However, as far as she is concerned, after playing on the field, one day she will want to settle down with someone again.

‘In my mind, I want to get married again, then at least I want a life partner. A man who is my partner, I don't want you to buy me things, my son doesn't need a stepfather, nothing like that. Sometimes in life you simply can never say about certain things. "

At this time, it is unknown who Wendy goes out with, but even though he has been keeping his adventures quite private, he always makes sure he at least makes fun of his new love life in his talk show.



