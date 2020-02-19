"We are no longer helpless, we are the hunted,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Richardson High School Eagles basketball team has been one of the biggest surprises of this season.

The Eagles are in sixth place in the state and are in the playoffs after splitting the title of District 8-6A with defending state champion Duncanville.

"We have a goal on our backs now." Richardson High head coach Kevin Lawon said. "We are not the ones below, we are the hunted."

Richardson's team doesn't have much postseason experience, but the Eagles make up for it with a lot of talent in sophomores Rylan Griffen and Cason Wallace.

"We are very confident," Wallace said.

Wallace said he believes the Eagles have what it takes to flee to the state.

“We believe we can win. We want to go to San Antonio, so whatever we set out, we made it, ”he said.