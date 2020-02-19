Watch the explosive fight of Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard at the night date

Things are getting hotter Summer house.

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new episode, Carl Radke Y Lindsay Hubbard They are in, which could easily be described as, the worst date in history. To begin with, Carl confesses that he is "afraid of having relationships because of (his) family."

"I come from this world of deceptions, lies, infidelities, everything. It's a lot," Carl admits to Lindsay.

Understandably, Carl's parents' divorce has taken its toll, leaving him cautious about starting a long-term relationship with someone who "cares a lot." However, Lindsay does not take Carl's concerns well, since he feels he is making an excuse.

"My mother abandoned me, that doesn't scare me to compromise," says the Bravo star later. "So what's the problem here? Because, certainly, it's not your father. That's an excuse."

While Carl believes that Lindsay is "really, very special," he simply wants to know that he has compromise problems. As Lindsay doesn't seem receptive to this information, Carl feels upset because he doesn't give the Public Relations expert "something about things."