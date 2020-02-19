Watch the explosive fight of Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard at the night date

Things are getting hotter Summer house.
In this exclusive clip of tonight's new episode, Carl Radke Y Lindsay Hubbard They are in, which could easily be described as, the worst date in history. To begin with, Carl confesses that he is "afraid of having relationships because of (his) family."
"I come from this world of deceptions, lies, infidelities, everything. It's a lot," Carl admits to Lindsay.
Understandably, Carl's parents' divorce has taken its toll, leaving him cautious about starting a long-term relationship with someone who "cares a lot." However, Lindsay does not take Carl's concerns well, since he feels he is making an excuse.
"My mother abandoned me, that doesn't scare me to compromise," says the Bravo star later. "So what's the problem here? Because, certainly, it's not your father. That's an excuse."
While Carl believes that Lindsay is "really, very special," he simply wants to know that he has compromise problems. As Lindsay doesn't seem receptive to this information, Carl feels upset because he doesn't give the Public Relations expert "something about things."
"I don't make excuses," Lindsay replies.
"What? It's not a damn excuse," shouts a bewildered Carl.
The conversation only gets hotter when Lindsay refuses to apologize and Carl continues to raise his voice.
"You're not respecting me. It's not an excuse," Carl continues. "Just say, & # 39; Hello, Carl, my bad! I screwed up. & # 39; Please can you?"
Of course, Lindsay doesn't like to be yelled at very well.
"I won't apologize when someone yells at me. Because I'll get defensive when someone yells at me," Lindsay says out loud. "You need to stop f – king yelling at me."
With nothing productive happening, Lindsay demands that Carl calm down while he walks around.
"Easily, the worst date I've had," concludes Carl at Summer house camera.
Check out the disastrous date of Carl and Lindsay in the exclusive clip above!
Summer house airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).