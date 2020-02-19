Watch Justin Bieber sing Friends' smelly cat in Carpool Karaoke

Biebs is back!
Justin Bieber He was the last famous guest on "Carpool Karaoke." The 25-year-old singer sailed through Los Angeles with James corden for Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.
This was not the first time the dynamic duo had hit the road. As fans will remember, Bieber also appeared on "Carpool Karaoke,quot; in 2015. However, the "Sorry,quot; singer admitted that many things have changed since then.
"(I am) a married man; (I have) a mustache now," he said.
Speaking of marriage, the Grammy winner also talked about the newly married's life with Hailey Bieber.
"Being married is the best thing that happened to me," he said. "She is extraordinary."
The "What do you mean?" Star said he and his wife like to "stay a lot,quot; and enjoy watching movies, talking and eating together. So what do they look together? Bieber said they look House Y friends. Then Corden asked the artist if he could relate to any of the friends characters.
"I think I'm a mix of everyone," Bieber replied, and then explained: "Because Ross is, like, the super sensitive. I'm very sensitive. So, Chandler is also super sarcastic and witty." that is to say, I am not going to do compliments, but I like to say that I am a little witty. "
Bieber even made his best impression of Joey Tribbiani and performed an interpretation of the "smelly cat,quot; by Phoebe Buffay.
He also revealed that he performed "One Less Lonely Girl,quot; for his girlfriend at her wedding.
In addition to asking Bieber about married life, Corden mentioned Bieber's famous tweets. During the summer, Bieber called Tom cruise on the social network and challenged him to a fight.
"I don't know. He was just being stupid, to be honest," Bieber said when asked about his thoughts behind the challenge. "It's not stupid, but people said," Yes, I want to see this happen. "Then I thought, & # 39; You know what? That could be fun & # 39;".
While Corden was convinced that the 57-year-old actor would win the battle, Bieber believed he could win Mission Impossible star. Then he fought with his arm against Corden to show his strength.
During the trip, celebrities also enjoyed several Bieber hits, including "Love Yourself,quot;, "Intentions,quot; and "Yummy,quot;.
Watch the video to watch the episode.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.