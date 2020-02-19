Watch Justin Bieber sing Friends' smelly cat in Carpool Karaoke

Biebs is back!

Justin Bieber He was the last famous guest on "Carpool Karaoke." The 25-year-old singer sailed through Los Angeles with James corden for Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

This was not the first time the dynamic duo had hit the road. As fans will remember, Bieber also appeared on "Carpool Karaoke,quot; in 2015. However, the "Sorry,quot; singer admitted that many things have changed since then.

"(I am) a married man; (I have) a mustache now," he said.

Speaking of marriage, the Grammy winner also talked about the newly married's life with Hailey Bieber.

"Being married is the best thing that happened to me," he said. "She is extraordinary."

The "What do you mean?" Star said he and his wife like to "stay a lot,quot; and enjoy watching movies, talking and eating together. So what do they look together? Bieber said they look House Y friends. Then Corden asked the artist if he could relate to any of the friends characters.

"I think I'm a mix of everyone," Bieber replied, and then explained: "Because Ross is, like, the super sensitive. I'm very sensitive. So, Chandler is also super sarcastic and witty." that is to say, I am not going to do compliments, but I like to say that I am a little witty. "

Bieber even made his best impression of Joey Tribbiani and performed an interpretation of the "smelly cat,quot; by Phoebe Buffay.

He also revealed that he performed "One Less Lonely Girl,quot; for his girlfriend at her wedding.