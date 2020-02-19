Walmart says it is not lowering the prognosis due to coronavirus

Walmart said Tuesday that while continuing to monitor the outbreak of coronavirus in China and around the world, the company was not lowering its sales forecast for this year.
The world's largest retailer launched the announcement with its fourth-quarter earnings, a day after Apple warned of a slowdown. Apple said its supply of iPhones was hampered because factories in China where they are manufactured did not resume production as fast as expected. Apple also said the demand for its smartphones in China was affected because the virus outbreak forced the company to close all 42 stores.
At an investor conference on Tuesday morning in New York, Walmart executives said sales at the company's 430 stores in China had not failed, even during quarantine, as customers turned to the retailer to buy food. and necessities. Walmart also invests in a grocery delivery company in China that has continued to deliver at home during the outbreak.
Still, the company's chief financial officer, Brett Biggs, warned that the coronavirus situation was still too "fluid,quot; to make definitive pronouncements on how it could develop for Walmart. Biggs said it was possible that the consequences of the virus could have a "negative impact of a penny,quot; on earnings per share in the coming quarters.
The impact of the virus on the Walmart supply chain is also uncertain, but retailer executives suggested that the effect could be quieter than in other companies.
If the coronavirus remains inactive in factories in the coming months, Walmart said there could be some "impact on shipping." But Walmart also emphasized that two-thirds of the products it sells, which now consist mainly of food, come from the United States. The other third comes from countries like China, other parts of Asia and Mexico.
Walmart declined to specify how many of its products were manufactured in China, but Wells Fargo analysts recently estimated that 15 percent of its merchandise came from that country. Other retailers, such as Target and Best Buy, have much greater exposure to Chinese manufacturing.
Walmart was one of the first American companies to obtain its merchandise in China. But as the Chinese economy has evolved, the manufacturing cost there has increased, which led companies like Walmart to obtain their products in less expensive countries.
The importance of China is its consumers. Walmart opened its first store there in 1996. Although its network of stores in China is not as large as its presence in other markets, Walmart has made large investments in online purchases in the country.
Walmart owns a minority stake in JD.com, one of China's leading e-commerce players. The two companies recently invested together in the launch of a grocery delivery. Walmart said Tuesday that its assumptions about the value of its shareholding in JD had not changed.
Analysts who met for Walmart investors' day in New York seemed to ignore concerns about China, focusing instead on the company's mediocre results in the fourth quarter.
Walmart said its Christmas sales were "a little softer than expected," which led to a strange loss of its revenue and sales targets in its last quarter.
The retailer said its sales at the same store in the United States grew 1.9 percent during the quarter, which ended on January 31. That was less than 2.3 percent that Wall Street analysts expected. The company's adjusted earnings per share of $ 1.38 were lower than the $ 1.43 it had forecast, while revenues were $ 141.7 billion, slightly less than the Wall Street expectation of $ 142.5 billion.
The company attributed its disappointing results to political turmoil in Chile, as well as to "softness,quot; in some general categories of merchandise in its stores in the United States.
"Pre-Christmas sales at our US stores were a bit softer than expected," said Doug McMillon, chief executive of Walmart, in a statement.
The only positive point in the quarter was record sales growth in electronic commerce of 35 percent. The company's shares rose 1.5 percent at the close of operations on Tuesday.