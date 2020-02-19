Walmart says it is not lowering the prognosis due to coronavirus

Still, the company's chief financial officer, Brett Biggs, warned that the coronavirus situation was still too "fluid,quot; to make definitive pronouncements on how it could develop for Walmart. Biggs said it was possible that the consequences of the virus could have a "negative impact of a penny,quot; on earnings per share in the coming quarters.

What is a coronavirus?

It is a new virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people, and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. How contagious is the virus?

According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and possibly airborne. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures. How worried should I be?

While the virus is a serious public health problem, the risk for most people outside of China remains very low, and seasonal flu is a more immediate threat. Who is working to contain the virus?

World Health Organization officials praised China's aggressive response to the virus by closing transportation, schools and markets. This week, a team of experts from the W.H.O. He came to Beijing to offer assistance. What happens if I am traveling?

The United States and Australia are temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who recently traveled to China and several airlines have canceled flights. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick.



The impact of the virus on the Walmart supply chain is also uncertain, but retailer executives suggested that the effect could be quieter than in other companies.

If the coronavirus remains inactive in factories in the coming months, Walmart said there could be some "impact on shipping." But Walmart also emphasized that two-thirds of the products it sells, which now consist mainly of food, come from the United States. The other third comes from countries like China, other parts of Asia and Mexico.

Walmart declined to specify how many of its products were manufactured in China, but Wells Fargo analysts recently estimated that 15 percent of its merchandise came from that country. Other retailers, such as Target and Best Buy, have much greater exposure to Chinese manufacturing.

Walmart was one of the first American companies to obtain its merchandise in China. But as the Chinese economy has evolved, the manufacturing cost there has increased, which led companies like Walmart to obtain their products in less expensive countries.