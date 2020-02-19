Wales will face South Africa world champions in November Test | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLe90d99a4001be4b0f518e7607b0bcc8e11% %MINIFYHTMLe90d99a4001be4b0f518e7607b0bcc8e12%





Wales lost to South Africa in the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup last year.

%MINIFYHTMLe90d99a4001be4b0f518e7607b0bcc8e13% %MINIFYHTMLe90d99a4001be4b0f518e7607b0bcc8e14%

Wales will conclude a series of four-game fall tests later this year as it faces South Africa world champions.

%MINIFYHTMLe90d99a4001be4b0f518e7607b0bcc8e15% %MINIFYHTMLe90d99a4001be4b0f518e7607b0bcc8e16%

The Springboks will arrive in Cardiff on November 28 for the final meeting of Wales before the 2023 World Cup draw.

Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina are also on an autumn agenda announced by the Welsh Rugby Union, with world rankings at the end of November that dictate the plantings.

Currently, Wales is in fifth place, but they know that the seeds of band one for the next World Cup in France will comprise the first four.

Wayne Pivac's team started the fall campaign against Fiji, a team that previously trained on November 7, followed by the All Blacks seven days later, then Argentina on Sunday, November 22.

2:50 Wales suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 19-16 World Cup semifinal against South Africa in the penultimate game of Warren Gatland in charge Wales suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 19-16 World Cup semifinal against South Africa in the penultimate game of Warren Gatland in charge

WRU Executive President Martyn Phillips said: "We are delighted with three Saturday afternoon games and an early Sunday start, demonstrating true empathy with the fans in Wales and with our travel infrastructure."

"This is the first step in the process of unifying the operations and media rights of the Six Nations and Federations, something we have been working on for a long time."

"It is an enormously significant strategic development for our national game, and it will be a direct benefit for fans who will be able to watch more games live as a result."

After the Six Nations this season, Wales will play with Japan at the end of June before the two distance tests the following month against New Zealand.

They have not defeated the All Blacks since 1953, losing 31 successive tests, but their record against South Africa is much better.

1:24 Welsh head coach Warren Gatland says South Africa deserved to win his Rugby World Cup semifinal, but he is proud of how his team fought. Welsh head coach Warren Gatland says South Africa deserved to win his Rugby World Cup semifinal, but he is proud of how his team fought.

Although the Springboks defeated Wales in a tense World Cup semifinal almost four months ago, South Africa has lost five of the last seven games.

Phillips added: "This fall we will test ourselves against four of the best teams in the world and face the current top two in New Zealand and South Africa."

"To keep the aspirations of winning the World Cup in 2023, we must continually face the best teams, match them and beat them regularly."

Fall tests of Wales 2020: November 7 – Fiji (1pm kick-off), November 14 – New Zealand (5.30pm), November 22 – Argentina (2.15pm), November 28 – South Africa (5.30pm).