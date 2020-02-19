Vitality Netball Superleague: Kathryn Ratnapala focused on marginal gains at Saracens Mavericks | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML9699ebdc9983b4b36532344938784a5f11% %MINIFYHTML9699ebdc9983b4b36532344938784a5f12%





Saracens Mavericks have energy and are ready to move forward to break the glass roof in the Vitality Netball Superleague.

There was a buzz around the Hertfordshire University site last Wednesday when head coach Kathryn Ratnapala and her players entered for their morning training session.

For the Mavericks, this half-week on the court follows a weight session and gives them the opportunity to focus on individual and team details.

Like all Superleague teams, they are eager to arrive in Birmingham for the season's opening on Saturday and are eager to make sure that this season does not follow the pattern of the previous two.

"This preseason we have tried different ways of approaching next season and we have done some different things," says head coach Ratnapala Sky Sports

"We had a report last year and we have been really honest with ourselves and with each other about what we want from this new season."

"We have a great group of athletes and it has been a very fun but hard working preseason, so I am very excited to be able to enter the field with the team."

The 2019 season of Saracens Mavericks saw them live up to the first four

The report of Ratnapala and his players will not have been easy since the ambitious franchise had lost its goal of the play-offs, again.

Despite having had a vertiginous start in the 2019 season and looking favorite to finish in the top four, three consecutive defeats destabilized them.

In the end they had a lot to do in the end of the regular season and the head coach honestly reflects on getting lost.

"The last two years have been a big disappointment. For us to finish fifth two years in a row, we know we are better than that," says Ratnapala.

"For players wanting to stay this year, because they believe we are better than our previous results, it means a lot."

AND 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ THAT'S A WRAP 🥳 I didn't finish the way we wanted, but we are very proud and honored to have such incredible people around us. One afternoon rewarding the individual achievements of our Minis, Futures and U17 / U19 / U21s players until VNSL pic.twitter.com/q6LjPu5chy – Saracens Mavericks (@SaracensMavs) May 19, 2019

"We are excited, we have a new fresh air about the team and our work with the Saracens has given us many new ideas and approaches this year."

"I am looking forward to spending a season with the team really stepping up, delivering on the court and staying as a collective unit."

This time, when the Superleague season arrives and its goal, the Mavericks posts have changed. They have changed for a reason, as Ratnapala explains.

"We are setting a goal for the first three this year," she says.

"Previously, it has always been in the top four, but we have lost ourselves. The reason is that the margins between the teams are so tight and the level of competition is getting better."

"That is really exciting, and it offers an excellent visualization, but from our side, it means that we must keep pushing and improving in each game."

It is one percent of earnings that will make a difference. He is making sure that we are getting together and overcoming the line together. There is a very different feeling right now, which is really positive. Kathryn Ratnapala

It is widely recognized that doing the same thing once again and expecting different results is not entirely sensible.

However, there is absolutely no chance that Ratnapala and the Mavericks fall into that trap.

Instead, they have introduced new methods in training and examined the ways in which they evaluate themselves.

"We have individual goals. We have individual goals for each game we are working on to maintain momentum," says Ratnapala.

"We will be even more honest with ourselves and with others, and we have the team to do it this season. We had a little fun in the preseason and it has been a very positive tool."

"It's about making sure that we are all responsible for every minute we are on the court. It will be small margins, really.

"It is the one percent increase that will make a difference, from the different types of sessions we are doing to making sure we have honesty in the room."

"Those things may sound small, but they are really huge."

The season opener at Arena Birmingham will be the first opportunity for the Mavericks to see this process in the league's action. Severn Stars will be your opponents, which in itself adds a different dynamic.

"They have a completely new team this year, so it will be interesting," says the head coach.

"We are looking at them and they are an unknown team with new signings this year. Therefore, we are focusing on ourselves and that is not a bad place to be."

