visa: There are no visas for low-skilled workers, says the UK government – Latest news

Low-skilled workers would not obtain visas under post-Brexit immigration plans submitted by the British government.

He urges employers to "get away,quot; from relying on Europe's "cheap labor,quot; and invest in retaining personnel and developing automation technology, the BBC reported Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry said that EU and non-EU citizens arriving in the United Kingdom will receive the same treatment after the free movement of the United Kingdom and the EU ends on December 31.

Labor said that a "hostile environment,quot; would hinder the attraction of workers.

But Interior Secretary Priti Patel told the BBC that the government wanted to "encourage people with the right talent,quot; and "reduce the levels of people coming to the UK with few skills."

He added that companies could also recruit eight million "economically inactive,quot; potential workers in the United Kingdom.

But the SNP called this a "ridiculous or dangerous idea," since many in this group suffered "health problems or injuries."

Under the plan, the definition of skilled workers would be extended to include those educated at the A / equivalent level of Upper Scotland, not just at the graduate level, as is currently the case.

Waiting tables and certain types of farm workers would be eliminated from the new qualified category, but the new additions would include carpentry, plastering and childcare.

The government wants to incorporate a "point-based,quot; immigration system, as promised in the conservative electoral manifesto.

Under this, foreign citizens would have to reach 70 points in order to work in the United Kingdom.

Speaking English and having the offer of a qualified job with an "approved sponsor,quot; would give them 50 points.

More points would be awarded for qualifications, the salary offered and work in a sector with scarcity.

Workers in the countries of the European Economic Area currently have the automatic right to live and work in the United Kingdom, regardless of their salary or skill level.

The government says this will end on December 31, when the transition period of 11 months after Brexit ends.

The salary threshold for skilled workers who wish to come to the United Kingdom would be reduced from 30,000 to 25,600 pounds.

However, the government says the threshold would be as low as 20,480 pounds for people in "specific occupations of shortage," which currently include nursing, civil engineering, psychology and classical ballet, or those with doctorates relevant to a specific job.

But there would no longer be a general limit on the number of skilled workers who could enter the United Kingdom.

Immigration plans mean problems for adult social care.

The majority of people employed by the sector are poorly paid care workers. They are responsible for providing daily help to older and disabled adults in nursing homes and the community.

There is already a significant shortage: one in 11 positions is not covered.

Foreign workers represent a sixth of the workforce of 840,000 care workers in England.

It is difficult to see how in the future these personnel could qualify.

Even if it is classified as a skilled job, and even that is doubtful, since many workers do not arrive on a level A route, the payment of less than 20,000 pounds on average is too low to qualify for any point. Paper is also not classified as an occupation of scarcity.

It seems that certain applicants will not reach the necessary 70 points.

