Video chats and orders in: Coronavirus quarantine with a smartphone

Yardley Wong, captive on the Japanese cruise ship that fights against the coronavirus, captured in a single image the essence of quarantined life. From inside her small cabin, Mrs. Wong took a picture of the closed door. She published to Twitter last week.
"I wonder a lot about this door," he wrote.
From the black plague to the 1918 flu pandemic and the most recent outbreaks, the history of quarantine and medical isolation shows common emotional threads of those on both sides of those doors: uncertainty, terror, loneliness, separation. But this time, the raw physical barrier is showing cracks, thanks to the smartphone.
"After an emotional collapse, I find my peace from all of you," Mrs. Wong tweeted Several days after its publication brought messages of support from people around the world. "Thanks for the kindness. Your tweets give me strength.
While newspapers, radio and television have softened the terrible experience of past kidnappings, the coronavirus quarantines of 2020 are unlike any other in human history due to the almost universal digital connection.
Laptops, tablets and smartphones allow quarantined people to work remotely on their jobs, order food, shop on Amazon, chat face-to-face with friends and loved ones, keep up with social networks, download movies and music , to stay involved in the world and fulfill many activities of their regular lives.
Karey Maniscalco, an American real estate agent who was quarantined with her husband, Roger, on the same cruise, found the isolation surprisingly busy. "The last few days, we have been catching up with online work and making many contacts on Facebook," he said in an interview last week, before the US government. UU. Evacuate most of the American passengers from the ship and flew them back to the United States, where they will continue in quarantine. “Our inboxes are constantly full. Keeping up on social media is surprisingly long. ” She started posting TikTok videos to avoid what she said could be an "overwhelming,quot; emotion. "I woke up realizing that I'm still here and started crying." Getting involved in social networks, he said, "I guess it keeps me too busy to sit and live."
In China, Isabel Dahm, 22, has been able to see her cats and dogs at her home in Minnesota through conversations with her father, Bob Dahm, using an application, WeChat. It is in Zhejiang Province, where he has been teaching English since November and is now largely relegated to his apartment under quarantine.
"I think if this happened in the Middle Ages, I would have really gone crazy weeks ago," Dahm said by email.
You are only allowed to leave your apartment every two days, so you are teaching your class online from your computer in your small efficiency department. "I have a VPN, a virtual private network, so I can access all the things I could in the United States, such as Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, which are normally blocked in China," he said. She also orders food delivery, but delivery people are not allowed above.
"She learned the phrase in Chinese for,quot; see you at the door, "said her father.
More substantively, those in quarantine have had unprecedented access to information about the virus itself. For example, in Shenzhen, in Guangdong Province, which has the highest infection rate outside of Wuhan, Krista Lang Blackwood, a Kansas City teacher, follows virus updates from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sometimes, she and her family look out the window on the fifth floor and wonder if the quiet streets tell them that the infection is spreading. Then they check the phone to find out.
In earlier times, Ms. Lang Blackwood said in an email, people would probably have worried about how close the case of the disease was. "In the 21st century, don't worry! There is an application for that!" She wrote.
“You can literally look at your neighborhood and see where each case is reported on a map. We have no idea who runs that application, since everything is in Chinese, but, in the application, there is no red exclamation point in the apartment complex on the street. "
"It's a strange combination," he added, "of excess information combined with isolation."
This widespread connectivity seems to be changing the nature of isolation according to experts in two disparate fields: those who study the sociology of the use of technology and those who study quarantine. In 1918, during the flu pandemic, parts of the United States adopted a strategy called "social distancing,quot; that had the explicit intention of limiting interpersonal exposure. Only one third of homes had phones and people were afraid to touch newspapers, for fear of the spread of germs.
The research, dating back decades, shows specific cases in which new media helped limit isolation. Journal articles from the early days of the radio show how radio broadcasts raised the spirit of isolated people in hospitals. An experiment conducted in the late 1950s in Omaha found that a closed circuit television signal helped the mood of patients in a psychiatric hospital when they could see and respond to family members.
In 1832, when an outbreak of cholera struck North America, newspapers published news of the infection as it spread.
"There is a long history of new media in the transformation of these moments over time," said Dr. Jeremy Green, director of the department of medical history at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. The current media seem to combine all of the above: writing letters, videos, radio and television, and everything instantly and everywhere. Referring to the 2009 swine flu pandemic, he said: "Even with the H1N1, we did not see this particular outcrop of social networks."
Dr. Jeremy Nobel, deputy instructor of the department of global health and social medicine at Harvard Medical School, warned that the widespread ability to communicate comes with the equally powerful ability to manipulate, distort and censor information. As a result, he said, quarantined people can reflect whether governments tell the truth, creating tension between the convenience of interpersonal communications and the discomfort of officials. "In an era of fake news," he said, "people might ask: what is a fact and what is the truth?"
A Chinese doctor who blew the whistle in late December about the spread of the virus wrote to a chat group in his initial message, "quarantined in the emergency room." The doctor, Li Wenliang, later died from the infection.
Shirley Lin, an advertising entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, communicated regularly through a WeChat group with friends and colleagues in China who have family and friends in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus. Ms. Lin said that when someone posted a video that included criticism of the Chinese government, it often disappeared before everyone could see it in the group.
Surveillance became so worrying that the group recently abandoned WeChat, which is owned by a Chinese company, in favor of an encrypted mobile phone service, such as Telegram or WhatsApp. She said she preferred not to name the precise one to keep it below the government radar.
A small but growing body of studies supports the idea that social interactions It can stimulate the brain's reward centers and, in turn, cushion the stress response and improve resilience and even physical health. David Creswell, associate professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University who works on that research, said it was logical that smartphones, to the extent that they are used to make a good social connection, could lessen the stress of isolation.
James Katz, professor of emerging media at Boston University, said: "Without contact, it is a solitary confinement, which is considered a cruel and unusual punishment. Being socially isolated is a form of death, but a reversible form of death. communication allows people to make the mental adjustment to reality. "
Eimi Yamamitsu in Tokyo contributed reports.
