Video chats and orders in: Coronavirus quarantine with a smartphone

Laptops, tablets and smartphones allow quarantined people to work remotely on their jobs, order food, shop on Amazon, chat face-to-face with friends and loved ones, keep up with social networks, download movies and music , to stay involved in the world and fulfill many activities of their regular lives.

Karey Maniscalco, an American real estate agent who was quarantined with her husband, Roger, on the same cruise, found the isolation surprisingly busy. "The last few days, we have been catching up with online work and making many contacts on Facebook," he said in an interview last week, before the US government. UU. Evacuate most of the American passengers from the ship and flew them back to the United States, where they will continue in quarantine. “Our inboxes are constantly full. Keeping up on social media is surprisingly long. ” She started posting TikTok videos to avoid what she said could be an "overwhelming,quot; emotion. "I woke up realizing that I'm still here and started crying." Getting involved in social networks, he said, "I guess it keeps me too busy to sit and live."

What is a coronavirus?

It is a new virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people, and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. How contagious is the virus?

According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and possibly airborne. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures. How worried should I be?

While the virus is a serious public health problem, the risk for most people outside of China remains very low, and seasonal flu is a more immediate threat. Who is working to contain the virus?

World Health Organization officials praised China's aggressive response to the virus by closing transportation, schools and markets. This week, a team of experts from the W.H.O. He came to Beijing to offer assistance. What happens if I am traveling?

The United States and Australia are temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who recently traveled to China and several airlines have canceled flights. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick.



In China, Isabel Dahm, 22, has been able to see her cats and dogs at her home in Minnesota through conversations with her father, Bob Dahm, using an application, WeChat. It is in Zhejiang Province, where he has been teaching English since November and is now largely relegated to his apartment under quarantine.

"I think if this happened in the Middle Ages, I would have really gone crazy weeks ago," Dahm said by email.