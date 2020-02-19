Victoria Fuller thanks single Peter Weber for being on his side after his former friend and ex warned him that he is broken ‘Many relationships’

Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller went to social media yesterday to show her gratitude to Peter Weber for believing in her after her ex accused her of breaking relationships. Those who watched the most recent episode are aware that Merissa Pence, who also used to be friends with Victoria, warned the single that Victoria is "self-centered,quot; and "unpleasant."

That said, the brunette took her platform to share a couple of photos with the piece.

In the legend, she proceeded to thank her for showing her support and being by her side in the middle of the drama with her ex.

‘Thank you Pete for having faith in us and believing in me, even when I would doubt myself on the road ♥ ️’, says the message he wrote next to the photos.

Merissa says she used to know Victoria and told Peter that she deserves better.

His harsh words were quick in the headlines and many of the viewers felt they had confirmed their feelings, since many of them really don't like Victoria.

Merissa shared with Us Weekly that "our first meeting was when he told me he was going to cut my tires just because he was dating one of his old boyfriends."

He kept telling the store that they stopped being friends before joining The Bachelor and even called Victoria "self-centered,quot; and "nasty."

And that was not all! During the last episode of the show, Merissa met Peter when she went to Virginia Beach for an individual appointment with Victoria before she also met her parents.

As they used to leave, Peter was surprised to hear Merissa say she knew Victoria.

The former warned him to "be careful,quot; since the contestant has broken "many relationships."

When he faced her, Victoria became very angry and had a fight and even began to cry.

Finally, Peter was convinced by his tears and decided to give him a rose.



