Vicky Kaushal promotes Bhoot: The Haunted Ship in style

Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the launch of his next Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vicky Kaushal's love interest. Dharma Productions is venturing into the space of horror movies for the first time with this project and that is reason enough for the audience to look forward to this. The cast of the movie is busy promoting the movie, all ready to hit theaters. this Friday.

Our photographers saw Vicky in the city today when he left for Bhoot: The Haunted Ship promotions. Vicky looked elegant in a black shirt over a pair of torn jeans with a green denim jacket. He completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses and matching boots.