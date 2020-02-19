Home Entertainment Vicky Kaushal promotes Bhoot: The Haunted Ship in style

Vicky Kaushal promotes Bhoot: The Haunted Ship in style

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Vicky Kaushal promotes Bhoot: The Haunted Ship in style
%MINIFYHTML5ca7a3b626becf7f8d9136a7c0c674d511% %MINIFYHTML5ca7a3b626becf7f8d9136a7c0c674d512%

Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the launch of his next Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vicky Kaushal's love interest. Dharma Productions is venturing into the space of horror movies for the first time with this project and that is reason enough for the audience to look forward to this. The cast of the movie is busy promoting the movie, all ready to hit theaters. this Friday.

Our photographers saw Vicky in the city today when he left for Bhoot: The Haunted Ship promotions. Vicky looked elegant in a black shirt over a pair of torn jeans with a green denim jacket. He completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses and matching boots.




%MINIFYHTML5ca7a3b626becf7f8d9136a7c0c674d513% %MINIFYHTML5ca7a3b626becf7f8d9136a7c0c674d514%

one/ 5

%MINIFYHTML5ca7a3b626becf7f8d9136a7c0c674d515%%MINIFYHTML5ca7a3b626becf7f8d9136a7c0c674d516%

Vicky Kausal



Vicky Kausal


two/ 5

Vicky Kausal



Vicky Kausal


3/ 5

Vicky Kausal



Vicky Kausal


4 4/ 5

Vicky Kausal



Vicky Kausal


5 5/ 5

Vicky Kausal

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©