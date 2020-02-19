Vanderpump rules fans call Tom Sandoval for beating the infamous pastor, but excuse Max Boyens for racist and homophobic tweets

Fans of the Vanderpump Rules were proud of Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump for making it very clear that they don't tolerate homophobic and transphobic things that the pastor who would marry Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor said. However, they wonder where this energy was for Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, whose vile past tweets have been exposed.

Max was introduced to the program as Tom Tom's manager, a position he still holds.

Boyens was recently criticized for the tweets he sent when he was 19.

"It bothers me that the word n ​​**** is not allowed unless you are black because, honestly, it is my favorite word."

"Something about Asians that makes me want to hit them in the suction hole."

He also called Justin Bieber a homophobic insult. Brett Caprioni tweeted similar things and the two rookies apologized.

After the tweets went viral, LVP made a statement condemning the messages but allowed them to keep their job because they expressed remorse.

Tom recently told US Weekly that he "yelled,quot; at Max for his tweets, but he excused him because he was young and claimed that his grandfather is African American.

Hit I hit him and yelled about it. Max is nothing like that. Many of those tweets, Max comes from an ethnic background. His grandfather fought against Muhammad Ali. It is 100 percent African American. He was just a stupid 19-year-old boy. "

In the last episode of the show, Sandoval, Madix and Vanderpump point out to Brittany and Jax that Ryan Dotson has said terrible things about the LGBTQ community.

Sandoval even asks Taylor why it took Lisa to say something to change the wedding officiants.

Although fans were proud of them for condemning Dotson, many wonder why they are not doing the same with Boyens and Caprioni.

Even Jax intervened with a tweet and deleted it to point it out.

The manager of ‘(Tom Sandoval) tweeted all kinds of homophobic comments and racist things and not ONE thing was done about it. It's funny how that isn't mentioned at all. "

It will be interesting to see if the problem is addressed at the Vanderpump Rules meeting.



