US official who certified Ukraine's aid waives Trump's request | USA news

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has forced to expel the main political official of the Pentagon who certified last year that Ukraine had made enough anti-corruption advances to justify the release by the Trump administration of aid authorized by Congress to Kiev .

John Rood resigned on Wednesday and said he would leave at Trump's request.

The Trump administration's delay in releasing aid to Ukraine was critical to the removal of the president by the House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate voted to acquit the president. But in the wake of the Senate trial, a emboldened Trump has gone after the officials he considers unfair.

Rood is the last officer to be purged. His forced resignation came when the Democrats expressed concern that Trump is in revenge because of his acquittal. A few days after the Senate vote, the White House withdrew an Army officer, Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, a key witness in the political trial investigation of the National Security Council (NSC), and pushed his twin brother, an NSC lawyer, with him. . Gordon Sondland, Trump's ambassador to the European Union who was also a key witness before the House investigators, was removed from office.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he wanted to "thank John Rood for his service to our country and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Rood, in his letter to Trump, did not mention Ukraine.

"I understand from Secretary (Mark) Esper that he requested my resignation," Rood said. Rood said he will resign from February 28.

Rood wrote in a letter dated May 23 to Congress that the Pentagon had conducted a thorough evaluation of the anti-corruption actions of Ukraine and other reforms.

He added: "I have certified that the Ukrainian government has taken substantial measures to make institutional defense reforms to reduce corruption,quot; and make other improvements. "

Rood wrote that his certification, legally required before the aid could be released, was based on the knowledge gained in the "persistent US commitment,quot; to Ukraine, including meetings between the US secretary of defense and his Ukrainian counterpart .

When asked about Rood's resignation, Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman refused to speculate on the reason for Trump's decision.

"The president has the opportunity and the ability to have the team he wants in political positions," Hoffman told a news conference. He said Rood's resignation letter spoke for itself.

Delayed support release

Rood told reporters last year that, "In the weeks after the certification was signed, I realized that the aid had been withheld. I never received a very clear explanation other than that there were concerns about corruption in Ukraine." . He also spoke in favor of releasing the aid, suggesting that withholding it would damage the defense priorities of the United States.

Pentagon press secretary Alyssa Farah said James Anderson, who currently serves as a policy deputy, will take office until the president designates a permanent replacement and confirms it.

Esper said Rood played "a critical role,quot; on issues such as nuclear deterrence, NATO, missile defense and the National Defense Strategy.

Rood has served as undersecretary of policy since January 2018, but has also worked in several government agencies, including the State Department, the CIA and the NSC for more than 20 years. He held high-level policy positions primarily during the Republican administrations and also served as senior policy advisor to Republican Senator Jon Kyl.

Rood was also senior vice president of Lockheed Martin International.