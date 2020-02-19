US judge dismisses Huawei lawsuit over government contract ban

NEW YORK, NY. – A federal judge in Texas dismissed the claim of Chinese tech giant Huawei that defies a US law that prohibits the government and its contractors from using Huawei equipment due to security concerns.

The lawsuit, filed last March, sought to declare the law unconstitutional. Huawei argued that the law pointed to the company as punished, denied it due process and amounted to a "death penalty."

But a court ruled Tuesday that the ban is not punitive and that the federal government has the right to take its business elsewhere.

Huawei, China's first global technology brand, is at the center of tensions between the United States and China over technological competition and digital espionage. The company has spent years trying to end the accusations that it facilitates Chinese espionage and that it is controlled by the ruling Communist Party.

The lawsuit was filed in Plano, Texas, the headquarters of Huawei's US operations. He was dismissed before going to trial. Experts described Huawei's challenge as a remote possibility, but said the company did not have many other options to challenge the law.

Huawei said it was disappointed and will consider other legal options.

The Trump administration has been aggressively pushing Western allies to avoid Huawei's team for next-generation 5G cellular networks. Administration officials say Huawei can give the Chinese government access to data through the back door, allegations the company rejects.

The president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, also spoke out against Huawei, even during a conversation with journalists in Brussels on Monday, turning the US opposition to Huawei into a bipartisan effort.