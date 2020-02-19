US border repression forces Venezuelan teenagers to enter Mexico alone | News from the Mexico-United States border

A Venezuelan teenager was forced to return to Mexico by the authorities of the United States government, who denied her claims that she was fleeing political repression and violence, even after they accepted the same statements from her father.

The teenager, identified only by her first name, Branyerly, lives alone in Matamoros, Mexico, in front of Brownsville. According to his lawyer, U.S. border agents. UU. They denied Monday and Tuesday their requests not to be returned under the so-called Trump administration migrant program "Stay in Mexico."

Branyerly and his father were unable to apply for asylum under another Trump policy, a ban on most asylum applications on the southern border for people who came through a "third country." But in January, an immigration judge allowed his father, Branly, to enter the United States by granting what is called expulsion retention, which requires complying with a higher legal standard.

That same judge denied the retention of Branyerly, who was 17 when he originally arrived at the border and is now 18. Both she and her father say that immigration judge Monica Thompson Guidry asked her most questions during the hearing. and made him relatively few. The end result was a surprise for both.

She tried to apply for parole on Monday at one of the bridges connecting Brownsville and Matamoros. She was briefly taken to an office on the US side, then told to return to Mexico.

"I have already lived a nightmare in Venezuela and another one here," Branyerly said.

Venezuela has experienced an economic collapse and political turmoil that has led millions of people to flee the country. Many have tried to seek refuge in the United States.

President Donald Trump, who recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of the country, in his State of the Union address this month called Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro a "socialist dictator,quot; and said "all Americans they are united with the Venezuelan people in their fair fight for freedom. " But many Venezuelans seeking refuge in the U.S. UU. They have been banned by a series of Trump administration policies that restrict asylum.

"Not only is it ironic, but it smells like talking on both sides of the mouth," said Jodi Goodwin, a lawyer for Branyerly.

Branly says his political problems began when he rejected a job that would have required him to support the ruling party. After he rejected the job, Branly says, he began receiving threatening calls at home, saying his wife and daughter would be kidnapped.

He and his wife left Venezuela to go to the United States in early 2019, leaving their daughter with a family friend. But it was soon threatened too. Then, Branly returned to Venezuela to find Branyerly, then traveled with her across Mexico to the southern U.S. border. UU. They arrived in July, shortly before their 18th birthday, and were placed in the "Stay in Mexico,quot; program until their January hearing.

Goodwin said Branyerly was in a "particularly vulnerable situation,quot; as the daughter of a well-known political activist.

"She is vulnerable as a migrant. She is vulnerable as a child. She is vulnerable as a woman," Goodwin wrote in his application to the US Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP). UU. So Branyerly can enter the US UU. While your immigration case continues. "In other words, there are several categories within which it is easy to say that it is vulnerable to be alone in Mexico."

CBP declined to comment Tuesday.

When Branly talked about her daughter's plight in Mexico and the guilt she feels, she began to cry. His voice broke.

"What matters to me is my daughter," he said. "How did they do it for me but not for my daughter? I don't understand. I don't understand."