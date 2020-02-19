United States imposes sanctions on Russian oil company over Venezuela | USA news

The United States has increased pressure on Venezuela by blacklisting a subsidiary of the main Russian state oil company Rosneft, which, according to the administration of President Donald Trump, provides a financial lifeline to the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Rosneft Trading SA, the Geneva-based Rosneft trading unit, when Washington attacked Moscow for its support of the Maduro government.

The measure further complicates the already strained relations between the United States and Russia.

Russia condemned the sanctions, saying that they amounted to unfair competition and would not deter Moscow from continuing to work with Venezuela.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the measure would further damage relations with Washington and undermine global free trade.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called the US action "unilateral,quot; and said that Washington continued "attacking the Venezuelan people."

US officials accused Rosneft's subsidiary of underpinning the Venezuelan oil sector and participating in "tricks,quot; and ship-to-ship transfers to actively evade US sanctions.

"I think this is a very significant step and I think you will see that companies around the world in the oil sector now move away from dealing with Rosneft Trading," Elliott Abrams, the United States special representative for Venezuela, told reporters.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin added in a statement: "The United States is determined to avoid looting Venezuela's oil assets by the corrupt Maduro regime."

Rosneft called the sanctions "outrage,quot; and said the US authorities, in talks with the company, had repeatedly recognized that he was not breaking any restrictions.

Rosneft said the US Department of the Treasury has not presented any evidence of violations.

In January 2019, the United States recognized the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, as the legitimate interim president of the OPEC nation and increased sanctions and diplomatic pressure after the re-election of Maduro in 2018, which was widely described as fraudulent

Holding on to power

Maduro remains in power, backed by the Venezuelan military, as well as Russia, China and Cuba. His grip on power has been a source of frustration for Trump, US officials said privately.

Along with the sanctions, the United States also issued a general license that allows companies 90 days to close their transactions with Rosneft Trading.

Tuesday's sanctions freeze all assets of Rosneft Trading and the chairman of the board and president of the subsidiary, Didier Casimiro, who also serves as vice president of the parent company.

Rosneft shares fell 2.7 percent, below oil prices and the broader Russian index. The announcement of the sanctions came shortly before the closure of the Russian market.

It was not clear whether Tuesday's measure will reduce export revenue flowing to the Maduro government, which continues to enjoy Moscow's support in a confrontation reminiscent of the Cold War.