United Airlines will replace Lotus Biscoff cookies with Oreo Thins as complimentary snacks

Roommates, I don't know how I feel about this. Tell me why United Airlines is chumpin & # 39; Lotus Biscoff cookies for Oreos? Actually, for Oreo Thins to be exact.

According to MSN,

"Our complimentary snack options continue to be a success and we are always looking for opportunities to present new selections," an airline spokesman said in a statement shared with Fox News. "We plan to add Oreo Thins to the mix soon and look forward to our customers' response."

To be fair, the Nabisco Oreo cookie is the most popular cookie in the world. Created in 1912, 450 billion have been sold.

According to Statista, "in 2017, the brand had more than $ 1.1 billion in sales: $ 710 million for normal Oreos, $ 268 million for Oreo Double Stuff and $ 125 million for Oreo Thins." Biscoff cookies are based in Belgium. The name is a combination of cookies and coffee, hence the name Biscoff.

In Europe, if you are not serving this brand, you are not right. It is tradition to serve coffee and butter-flavored cookies together. It is part of the lifestyle. Similar to how people serve us bread and butter, when we go out to eat. Or even salsa and fries in Mexican restaurants. It is the right thing to do.

While it is possible that United Airlines is no longer here for them, Delta Airlines is safe and has been serving the cookie brand since the 1980s.

Roommates, tell me how you feel. Which do you prefer, Oreo or Biscoff cookies?