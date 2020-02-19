UN envoy warns that military escalation endangers peace movements in Yemen Yemen news

The United Nations envoy for Yemen warns of a marked increase in violence in the country after reports of hundreds of civilian casualties as a result of fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition.

Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council that calm front lines are normally being attacked in several areas, and that women and children suffer the most.

%MINIFYHTML41ef2ba6510f0c59124255cc32e85c8211% %MINIFYHTML41ef2ba6510f0c59124255cc32e85c8212%

Mike Hanna of Al Jazeera reports from the United Nations in New York.