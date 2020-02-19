UK Government says immigrants must be highly qualified, speak English | News

%MINIFYHTMLa553098090b28d0218e083b8072f0ce611% %MINIFYHTMLa553098090b28d0218e083b8072f0ce612%

The United Kingdom has established plans to stop relying on "cheap labor in Europe,quot; with an immigration system based on post Brexit points that prioritizes access for highly skilled workers worldwide.

Workers must meet criteria that include specific skills and the ability to speak English, the government said, and applicants must have a job offer.

The plans have led to outrage, with critics, opposition members and some business groups that condemn them as unrealistic.

Concern about the impact of high levels of immigration from the European Union was one of the main drivers of Britain's vote in 2016 to leave the bloc and the government has said it plans to reduce overall migration figures.

The new system will assign points for specific skills, qualifications, salaries or professions, and will only grant visas to those who meet a score of 70.

It will enter into force on January 1, 2021 and treat citizens of the EU and other countries in the same way.

(Courtesy: United Kingdom Ministry of Interior)

"We have several routes through the point-based immigration scheme that will allow people to come here with the right skills that can support our country and our economy," said Priti Patel, the Interior Minister.

But business groups said many companies depended on foreign labor and warned that there might not be enough domestic workers to tend crops, take care of patients and serve food, a deficit that could undermine the world's fifth largest economy.

EU citizens will not need a visa to enter Britain as a visitor for up to six months.

The Interior Ministry said it would follow a recommendation made last month by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), an independent body that advises the government, to reduce the minimum general salary threshold for qualified migrants to £ 25,600 ($ 34,500) by year, 30,000 pounds

There will be no specific route of entry for low-skilled workers, something the government hopes will help reduce the number of migrants.

"We need to change the focus of our economy on dependence on cheap labor in Europe and instead focus on investment in technology and automation. Employers must adjust," the government said in a policy document that establishes its plans.

The MAC estimated that the impact of salary and skill thresholds planned by the government would mean that around 70 percent of the citizens of the European Economic Area who arrived in Britain since 2004 had not been eligible for a visa.

Students will be covered by the point-based system, the government said, while there will be separate initiatives for scientists, graduates, National Health Service workers and those in the agricultural sector.

The president of the National Farmers Union, Minette Batters, said she had "serious concerns,quot; about the plans.

"As the largest manufacturing sector in the United Kingdom, British food and agriculture are at the center of our economy and any immigration policy must meet its needs."

"For agricultural companies, it is about having the full range of skills needed, from pickers and packers to meat processors and veterinarians, if we want to continue delivering high quality and affordable food to the public. Not providing an entry route for these jobs will severely affect the agricultural sector, "he said in a statement.

Jennifer Cassidy, professor of politics at Oxford University, tweeted: "I just can't beat that £ 25.6k is considered the cut-off point for & # 39; poorly qualified & # 39 ;. Do you have any idea what salaries are for most people in the country? Well, good luck to fill any of the labor sectors. "

Maya Goodfellow, author of HEnvironment: how immigrants became scapegoats, he said: "Government immigration plans include a whistle lawsuit for people to speak English and strengthen class inequalities by persecuting callers & # 39; underqualified & # 39; ".