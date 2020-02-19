Tyson Fury sees Deontay Wilder & # 39; very nervous & # 39; when the couple almost reaches hands

%MINIFYHTML8a1f4f07fa06337c724ad49a66bbe4c811% %MINIFYHTML8a1f4f07fa06337c724ad49a66bbe4c812%

Tyson Fury believes that Deontay Wilder is "very nervous,quot; before his heavyweight showdown at the WBC, as the couple was about to explode on Wednesday.

Fury and Wilder met at a press conference just a few days after their rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and pushed before separating.

Fury, who tied with Wilder in his previous bout in December 2018, believes his opponent shows nerve signs.

"Wilder is very nervous. I can see his jumper in and out of the big heartbeat," said Fury.

"He's terrified. He's nervous like hell. He doesn't know what to expect and he's being knocked out."

Wilder laughed at Fury's suggestion before Saturday's showdown, where he will defend his WBC title.

"When I knock you out, go stand up comedy. You have a career there," Wilder told Fury. "You have pillows for fists and that's why I kept running through you."