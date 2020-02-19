Tyler, The Creator Trolls, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May: "I know you're home!"

Tyler, The Creator, has not forgiven former British Prime Minister Theresa May for prohibiting her from entering the country, even though the ban was lifted.

Tyler was in the country to pick up the Best International Man award at the BRIT 2020 Awards, and he couldn't help digging and squeezing the former prime minister.

"I want to give special thanks to someone whom I greatly appreciate, who came to where I could not come to this country five years ago," he told the audience. "I know she is angry at home. Thank you, Theresa May."

