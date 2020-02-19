Two die of coronavirus in Iran, first deaths in the Middle East | Iran news

%MINIFYHTMLaae39ba485db3c44f51cd76ba4187fe111% %MINIFYHTMLaae39ba485db3c44f51cd76ba4187fe112%

Tehran, Iran – Two older people died in Iran after testing for the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Wednesday's deaths were the first deaths of the outbreak in the Middle East.

Plus:

"Two older people died of coronavirus in the city of Qom, south of Tehran," Alireza Vahabzadeh, an advisor to Iran's health minister, told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

"The two victims had suffered acute lung infections due to their infection with the coronavirus," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for Iran's health ministry, said the two people had tested positive for the virus in preliminary results and died due to immune deficiencies and old age.

There was no immediate information about the gender and the exact age of the victims.

COVID-19, as the virus is officially known, was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December. Since then, it has killed more than 2,000 people in mainland China and infected more than 75,000 worldwide. The two victims in Iran were the first cases in the country and only the seventh and eighth deaths caused by the virus outside of mainland China.

Last month, the United Arab Emirates was the first country in the Middle East to report cases of the new coronavirus.

Emergency Units Configured

Meanwhile, during a visit on Wednesday to Qom to assess the situation, Qasem Jan-Babaei, Deputy Minister of Health of Iran said local news agencies that the ministry had established emergency units for the treatment of contagious diseases in the holy city.

"We urge people to avoid shaking hands and kissing, observe personal hygiene and preferably avoid crowded places," Babaei said, adding that there was no reason to panic.

"There have been no reports of coronavirus in other cities so far, but there is a possibility that cases may also arise in other cities."

Ali Gholizadeh, an Iranian public health policy researcher at the University of Science and Technology of China, said Iran's health ministry was prepared to handle the virus, but added that the victims' relatives should be quarantined. "until we are sure that they are not infected. "

"People in Iran should not panic," he stressed, citing the extremely low virus mortality rate.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the coronavirus caused only a mild illness in four out of five people infected.

Citing Chinese data, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that 14 percent of those who suffer from it suffer serious complications such as pneumonia, five percent are in critical condition and two percent die from the illness.