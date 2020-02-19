Twitter: Twitter acquires California-based Chroma Labs – Latest news

Twitter acquired California-based Chroma Labs, which develops tools for creating videos and photos in short format and was founded by seven Facebook and Instagram workers in 2018.

The Chroma Stories app allows users to complete elegant design templates and frames to post collages and more on Instagram Stories, Snapchat and more.

"Glad to welcome the amazing teama @Chroma_Labs. They will join our product, design and engineering teams that work to give people more creative ways to express themselves on Twitter," Kayvon Beykpour published on Tuesday, who is the leader of product on the microblogging platform.

Twitter, however, did not disclose the amount it paid for the acquisition.

Over the past year, Chroma Labs has allowed creators and companies around the world to create millions of stories with the Chroma Stories app.

"As part of this (acquisition), we are closing our business, with immediate effect. You can still use the Chroma Stories application to create amazing stories as long as the application remains installed on your phone, and so there is an important change in a future iOS update, "the company said in a statement.

According to Sensor Tower, almost 615,000 people have installed the Chroma Stories application.

Co-founders of Chroma Labs include the inventor of Instagram & # 39; Boomerang & # 39 ;, John Barnett, the CTO Alex Li, who was an engineering manager at Facebook Photos and Instagram Stories, and Joshua Harris, product design manager at the Facebook augmented reality team.

With Chroma Stories, users can choose between retro filters, holiday themed frames and collage templates.

