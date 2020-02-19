Twitter reacts to Boosie Badazz telling Dwyane Wade not to cut her son's shit !!

Boosie Badazz was online Tuesday after filming an emotional plea to NBA star Dwyane Wade, begging him not to cut the "sex of his son."

Wade recently sat down for an interview where he talked about supporting his 12-year transition to a transgender woman, who changed her name to Zaya.

Boosie jumped on Instagram to launch what many call a "transphobic,quot; rant.

"I have to say something about this shit, brother. Dwyane Wade, you went too far, honey," Boosie said. "That's a man. A 12-year-old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They still haven't solved anything. I could meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his cock is gone, how's it going, bruh, you're going too far, dawg. "

But he didn't stop there … Boosie assumed that, as part of Zaya's transition, his genitals would be removed, which has not been confirmed by any of the Wades.

"Don't cut his cock, bruh. Like, bruh, really, if he's going to be gay, let him be gay. But don't cut his cock, bruh. No, and dress him as a woman, dawg. He's 12 years old. He's not there. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. Don't cut your dick, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You're fucking tripping, dawg. You're tripping dawg. You're tripping dawg. "

As you can imagine, Twitter was divided on Boosie's comments. See some of the reactions below: