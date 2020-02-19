Trump will open the world's largest cricket stadium during his visit to India | India News

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, will inaugurate the biggest cricket stadium in the world on Monday when he arrives in Ahmedabad, in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the beginning of a two-day visit to soften tense ties for commercial disputes.

While Trump is heading to India on his first official trip next week, negotiators have been trying for weeks to come up with a limited agreement that gives the United States greater access to India's dairy and poultry markets and reduces tariffs on other products.

Trump is also expected to visit the humble abode of the Indian independence leader, Mahatma Gandhi, in the state capital of Gujarat.

The leaders of China, Japan and Israel have visited Ahmedabad since Modi became prime minister. Modi was the prime minister of the state of Gujarat for almost 13 years before his Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014.

Municipal authorities in Ahmedabad have been criticized for delivering eviction notices to slum dwellers and erecting a 400-meter wall along Trump's route to the stadium.

Residents of slums told Al Jazeera that authorities do not want Trump to see poverty, but authorities said it was part of a "beautification,quot; plan.

Stadium with capacity for 110,000 spectators

With a capacity for 110,000 spectators, Motera Stadium will evict Melbourne Cricket Ground as the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The inhabitants of slums in India accuse the government of building a wall to "hide the poor,quot; before Trump's visit to Gujarat, @AP Reports https://t.co/olcjDA5nZd (Video via @QuickTake) pic.twitter.com/vr6ik7uW3z – Bloomberg (@business) February 19, 2020

Ashok Brahmbhatt, secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, owner of the stadium that will be inaugurated by Trump, said he would also spend tens of millions of rupees during the event.

Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad Vijay Nehra He tweeted on Sunday that more than 100,000 participants had registered so far to greet Trump as he heads from the airport to the city center. Trump said last week that Modi had promised that "millions and millions,quot; of people would line up on his route.

The United States is India's second largest trading partner after China, with a trade in goods and services that reached a record high of $ 142.6 billion in 2018. Washington had a trade deficit of $ 23.2 billion in 2019 with India

Since Trump took office in 2017, long-standing trade differences between the world's largest democracies have come to light, with Trump calling India the king of tariffs.

Modi, who has tried to establish a personal relationship with Trump, is doing everything possible for his visit.

"India doesn't treat us very well, but I really like Prime Minister Modi. And he told me that we will have 7 million people between the airport and the event," Trump said, referring to a roadshow before a rally of "Hello Trump "in Ahmedabad in line with the great show,quot; Howdy Modi "that the president of the United States organized for the Indian Prime Minister in Houston last September.

Authorities in Ahmedabad expect to spend between 800 and 850 million Indian rupees ($ 11-12 million) in preparations for the visit of the US president that will probably last about three hours, two knowledgeable government officials told Reuters Direct from the plans.

The sum is equivalent to approximately 1.5 percent of the annual budget for the home ministry in Gujarat.

Security-related costs, with more than 12,000 police officers expected to be deployed, will account for almost half of the expense, officials said, who declined to be named since they are not authorized to speak publicly about the visit.

Trump can also visit the famous Taj Mahal monument in the city of Agra, and all permits to go to the police in that city have been canceled, according to a document seen by Reuters.