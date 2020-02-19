Trey Smith of Tennessee wins the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Trey Smith, an offensive lineman at the University of Tennessee, took home the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which is awarded annually to a Division I soccer player who has demonstrated exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship within and off the field.

The prize was presented Tuesday night at The Star in Frisco. Other finalists included Air Force Field Marshal Isaiah Sanders and Southern California Open Receiver Michael Pittman.

Smith's career was questioned after blood clots were found in his lungs in 2018, but he returned to win the first team's Southeast Conference honors last season.

Smith has directed coat campaigns for the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry each of the last two seasons. More than 1,000 coats were donated each year. Smith also speaks frequently to youth groups and elementary schools.

A contribution of $ 10,000 on behalf of Smith will go to your school's scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by the Witten SCORE Foundation.

Smith announced in January that he would return to Tennessee for his senior year instead of entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Another great story at this event was about Witten's future in the NFL. He said he wants to continue playing in 2020 and hopes it will be with the Dallas Cowboys.

